Billings Municipal Court on Tuesday quashed a warrant issued in March for city council candidate Dennis Ulvestad after he appeared before Judge Sheila Kolar.
The court issued the warrant, stating that Ulvestad had violated the conditions of his probation related to a 2018 misdemeanor DUI conviction. Ulvestad had been arrested in December 2017 for driving while intoxicated and was convicted of the DUI in October. It was his second.
As part of his sentence, Ulvestad was given a year in jail with all but seven days suspended. He was ordered to spend those seven days in a treatment program at Alternatives and be placed on probation for a year.
You have free articles remaining.
The warrant for his arrest was issued earlier this year when he failed to make contact for two of his mandated check-ins with his probation officer. He had also fallen behind in paying the $1,660 in costs the courts levied against him.
The warrant was news to Ulvestad, who said he believed he was in full compliance with the terms of his probation. He said he hasn't had a drink since the night he was pulled over.
Ulvestad learned of the warrant Monday after sitting down for an interview with The Gazette. Upon learning the news, he said he immediately acted to take care of it.