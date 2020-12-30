Billings' West End crash causes vehicle fire

A sedan burst into flames after colliding with a parked pickup truck in a West End neighborhood Wednesday night.

Billings police Sgt. Glenn Gunther said nobody was injured, but one man is in custody and being processed for driving under the influence. The man was driving a Hyundai Elantra west on the 2000 block of Alderson Avenue when it struck a Ford F-250 parked in front of a residence around 9:30.

The impact ignited a fire, but both the driver and a passenger who was traveling with him managed to escape the sedan. Two Billings Fire Department engines responded to the crash, and had the blaze doused by 9:45. While flames ate through most of the Hyundai’s engine compartment, and its windshield was completely shattered, there was no serious fire damage to the Ford pickup truck.

Along with police and fire crews, American Medical Response also arrived at the scene.

Wednesday’s crash occurred less than a week after the driver of a Mercedes, who was charged with driving under the influence, struck a Subaru parked in a neighborhood near Terry Park. On Monday, Montana Highway Patrol troopers ended the pursuit of a suspected DUI driver on Pryor Road by forcing the vehicle off the road.

