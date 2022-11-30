Billings West End housing and retail development stalled by City Council

A planned development for Zimmerman Trail that would include new apartments and commercial space is in limbo after Billings City Council failed to approve the zone change needed for the project to move forward.

In a procedural twist on the process, council voted 6-5 to approve the zone change but it wasn't enough to move it forward.

City zoning code forced a two-thirds vote requirement for the zone change after 25% of residents living within 150 feet of the planned development filed a protest with the city's planning office. With Billings' 11-person council, a two-thirds vote means eight council members needed to vote for the zone change for it to go forward.

The parcel is an open field that sits on the west side of Zimmerman Trail north of Grand Avenue just beyond the new Town Pump station and the Children's Clinic. The land was owned by the Zimmerman family, who interviewed prospective buyers before choosing to sell to developer Highlands ZHP.

Developer Preston Lees is one of the owners of Highlands and was one of those interviewed by the Zimmermans, a first for him, he said.

As such, he told council members that his plan for the development would work to honor the Zimmerman family and the agricultural heritage they left in Billings.

That means the project, which includes plans for four-story buildings that have retail and commercial space on the ground floor and apartments on the upper floors, would be surrounded by courtyards and green space.

"Architecturally we want to honor the legacy," Lees said. "So our architecture will be different, a little warmer, a little more inviting."

But the main thrust for the development is to meet Billings' quickly growing need for more housing.

"This is a strategic plan to try and tackle that problem," he said.

Scott Aspenlieder with Performance Engineering, one of the planners on the project, told council members that the project was precisely what the city is looking for as it continues to grow west.

"This is the type of development our growth code calls for," he said.

But a handful of council members had their doubts. They expressed concern that the size of the proposed development would be incongruous with other properties in the area as the zone change allowed for four-story buildings and mixed commercial and residential use.

"My concern is the height," said council member Roy Neese.

Council member Tom Rupsis, who said he was evenly torn on the decision, expressed discomfort with the project's size and the potential for large mixed-use development tied to the zone change.

In the end, concerns were enough that Neese and Rupsis, along with council members Pam Purinton, Mike Boyett and Daniel Tidswell, voted against the zone change.

Developers are hopeful they can return with an amended version of their plans or can find a way to better address the concerns of those dissenting members and present again in front of council before the end of the year.