City crews have finished cleaning up the sandstone boulders that have blocked Laredo Place since they fell last September, and will resurface on Tuesday the small section of damaged road.
The city expects the road will be opened again to traffic Tuesday evening, said city engineer Debi Meling.
The road has been blocked since Sept. 21 when a boulder the size of a small house split from the Rimrocks and parts of it crashed into a home on the 4100 block of Laredo, leaving a debris field in its path that made the street impassable.
The rock slide loosened two boulders that continued to hang onto the Rims through the fall. Before street maintenance crews could safely remove the rock on Laredo they needed either to secure or knock down the two loose boulders still attached to the Rims.
Working with contractors through October and November, the city decided to knock down the two boulders. Crews were there in early in December using specialized charges and an inflatable air bladder to safely bring the two slabs of rock down.
The first fell quickly and without issue; only a piece of the second broke free. After days of work, it became clear the rest of the rock wasn't moving and that was enough to convince the city that the work to remove the rocks on Laredo Place wouldn't disturb the Rimrocks.
With the cliff wall secured, city crews began in mid-December the extensive work of clearing the road. The final step will be repaving the section smashed by the landslide, which will take place on Tuesday. The road will reopen that evening.
