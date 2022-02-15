 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Billings West High School locks down after student brings squirt gun to school

Billings West High School

Students walk in front of Billings West High School in late 2020 in Billings.

 MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette

Teachers at West High School in Billings initiated a lock down after a student told a teacher they thought another student had a firearm, but it turned out to be a squirt gun, officials said.

The Student Resource Officer was away at a training when educators locked the school down on Monday.

Officers recovered a squirt gun from a student, said Billings Police Lt. Brandon Wooley.

No charges and arrests were made, which “should speak volumes,” Wooley said about the intent and nature of the possession.

The school will determine any punishment, Wooley added. Attempts to reach the principal at West High School were unanswered by the time of publication.

The school locked down classrooms around noon, Lt. Wooley said.

Last week, a student at Laurel High School was charged for possessing a handgun with a loaded magazine in school. 

