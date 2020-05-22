Billings West student flourishes while working full-time on path to graduation

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Damian Crawford quickly developed a reputation for exceeding expectations in his government class at West High this year. His answers to questions showed an uncanny understanding of how intricate concepts wove together.

“He could see the big picture,” said government teacher Katie Rehberg.

Crawford, who will graduate from West High on Sunday, has had to embrace the big picture for a long time. He's worked full-time for more than two years outside of school, sometimes serving as the primary breadwinner for his family, while maintaining strong grades and playing in the school band.

“(Crawford's work was) just really good at connecting the dots," Rehberg said. "I think a lot of that comes from his experience outside the classroom. He’s out working in the world, not just in this little microcosm of the classroom.”

He's a quiet kid — perhaps the wrong word for someone who first thinks about paying bills when he gets his paycheck — but prefers to be blunt. He grew up poor, and he wants to build a better life for himself and those around him. He knows he's had a difficult path toward that.