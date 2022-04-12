Billings' white Tuesday was the snowiest April day since 1955

Tuesday's late-season storm broke snowfall records for the region and left in its wake more than a foot of snow in Billings.

The final amount won't be recorded until midnight, but by late afternoon Tuesday more than 12 inches had fallen around the city, obliterating the National Weather Service's snowfall record for April 12, which was set in 1991 when 5.8 inches of snow fell on Billings.

Billings' big snow day was also the snowiest April day since 1955, when a storm that year covered the city with 15.4 inches of snow on April 3 and 23.7 inches on April 4.

Tuesday's storm dropped snow onto streets and sidewalks that had been warmed by a string of days last week that topped 70 degrees. The result was slushy and slick roads that quickly turned icy as temperatures dropped and snow continued to fall.

In response, the Billings Fire Department on Tuesday morning asked residents who didn't have to leave home to stay off the roads.

"The dispatch center is being inundated with phone calls and police, fire, and emergency services are being stretched thin," Victoria Hill, the city's public information officer, said in statement Tuesday morning. "The fire department has extra resources on to assist."

The storm led to at least one traffic death. Montana Highway Patrol responded to an accident Tuesday morning near Stanford in Judith Basin County that killed one woman and left two others injured.

With the quickly falling snow, Billings Public Works activated its residential plowing, sending crews out to clear neighborhood streets in Area 2 Tuesday morning, which includes most of the Heights.

Billings is divided into six residential plow areas and plow crews move through those zones clockwise. In February, crews started plowing with Area 1 and so on Tuesday morning, they began with Area 2.

Once finished, residential plow crews will then move south to the neighborhoods in North Park and downtown. After that, they'll move to the zones on the West End until they finish on the far West End. It usually takes crews 24 hours to clear one zone.

Public Works started gearing up late Monday in anticipation of the storm and began moving out at 3 a.m. Tuesday.

"It is good that there aren’t leaves on the trees — that should help," said Public Works director Debi Meling.

It's the second time this winter Billings has mobilized its residential road plowing, which is funded differently than its arterial street plowing.

Neighborhoods are plowed by a private company that contracts with the city and is paid with tax funds collected through a special plow district created by the city in 2017. Arterial roads in Billings are plowed by city Public Works crews.

Montana State University Billings announced just before 11 a.m. on Tuesday that it was cancelling Tuesday classes and closing its downtown and West End campuses for the day due to the weather.

Billings Public Schools, which had announced Monday night that it was cancelling Tuesday classes, notified parents and caregivers Tuesday afternoon that classes would resume on Wednesday.

Sophomores and juniors in the district were scheduled to take either the Pre-ACT or ACT exam on Tuesday and seniors were to attend the Let's Get to Work Career Fair. SD2 has rescheduled both for April 26.

According to the National Weather Service, snow fell at a rate of two to three inches per hour Tuesday morning before slowing. Moving into Wednesday, temperatures will drop to 13 degrees overnight and the National Weather Service predicts a 20% chance of snow on Wednesday morning.

Then it gets really cold. Starting Wednesday night temperatures could drop to 3 degrees and then stay in the teens and 20s until Saturday when forecasts call for a high of 34 degrees.

