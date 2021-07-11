Billings will build 24-hour public restroom downtown using federal grant funding

Restrooms open to the public and accessible 24 hours a day help address a number of those needs. For Ronning, it's an issue of treating a population that's often seen as a liability to downtown growth with the dignity they deserve.

"They're human beings and they need access to facilities that offer them privacy," she said. She points out that those needs don't just manifest themselves during business hours. Access to a restroom that's open 24 hours a day will be huge, she said.

"This allows for greater accommodation," she said.

Downtown revitalization efforts over the last two decades have transformed Montana Avenue and Broadway, and new growth is now happening along Minnesota Avenue and a number of streets along the downtown corridor.

Officials see creating a space where anyone can access a restroom as a benefit to revitalization efforts for downtown. The next steps for the DBA will be figuring out just where to establish the restroom and how best to set it up.

"I really applaud them for this effort." Ronning said of the DBA.

Love 5 Funny 1 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 3

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.