Billings will carry over $300k for snowplowing due to last year's barely there season

Overall, plowing snow in the city is paid for from two different pots of money.

The first pot — the city's main plowing budget — is the Public Works operational budget and gets spent every year regardless of snowfall as it pays in large part the wages of the full-time public works employees who work year-round. When they aren't plowing during the winter, they're working on their usual maintenance projects.

When a snowstorm hits that requires plowing, Public Works declares it a "plowing event" and workers move from a regular 8-hour shift to a 12-on/12-off schedule, which means those workers are earning 4 hours of overtime on every shift. Their responsibility is to clear the city's arterial roads.

The second pot of money comes from the fees collected from property owners through the special street maintenance district, which covers the costs of plowing residential and side streets, a job that's done for the city by a contractor.

In 2017, the Billings City Council approved the creation of the special district, which collects the $445,000 a year from city residents. That budget is set up so that funds not spent on residential plowing one year roll over to the next.

For the last five years First Mark Construction has held the residential plowing contract for the city. This year, K2 Civil, Inc. got the contract after placing the "lowest responsible" bid. The only other bidder was Knife River.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.