Billings will carry over $300k for snowplowing due to last year's barely there season

Billings' first snowfall of the season has been more a reminder of what's to come than an actual winter storm; temperatures hovered in the mid-30s while snow fell all day Tuesday, melting as soon as it hit pavement.
If what's to come ends up being a rough winter with constant or heavy snowfall, the city should be well positioned to handle it.
Last year's mild winter had crews plowing residential streets just once, leaving the city with roughly $300,000 in the bank for plowing this winter, said Jennifer Duray, deputy director of Billings Public Works.
That $300,000 means the city will collect less in plowing maintenance fees from property owners this year, which will offset an increase in other street maintenance fees this year, Duray said.
On average city property owners pay $6.22 a year for residential snow plowing. Each year the city collects a total of about $445,000 for residential snow plowing, enough to cover approximately four heavy snow storms.
The city is divided into six zones and when enough snow falls for Public Works to activate its residential plowing, crews start in the northernmost zone and moves clockwise, swinging east, then south and finally west.
Each time it snows during the season and crews head out to plow they start in the next zone following the last zone they plowed. It usually takes crews 24 hours to clear one zone, Duray said.
Overall, plowing snow in the city is paid for from two different pots of money.
The first pot — the city's main plowing budget — is the Public Works operational budget and gets spent every year regardless of snowfall as it pays in large part the wages of the full-time public works employees who work year-round. When they aren't plowing during the winter, they're working on their usual maintenance projects.
When a snowstorm hits that requires plowing, Public Works declares it a "plowing event" and workers move from a regular 8-hour shift to a 12-on/12-off schedule, which means those workers are earning 4 hours of overtime on every shift. Their responsibility is to clear the city's arterial roads.
The second pot of money comes from the fees collected from property owners through the special street maintenance district, which covers the costs of plowing residential and side streets, a job that's done for the city by a contractor.
In 2017, the Billings City Council approved the creation of the special district, which collects the $445,000 a year from city residents. That budget is set up so that funds not spent on residential plowing one year roll over to the next.
For the last five years First Mark Construction has held the residential plowing contract for the city. This year, K2 Civil, Inc. got the contract after placing the "lowest responsible" bid. The only other bidder was Knife River.