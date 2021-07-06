Billings will seek guidance from voters on recreational marijuana

Billings voters will likely be voting again on recreational marijuana.

City Council will decide in the next three weeks whether to place on the November ballot options that would disallow parts or all of recreational marijuana business from operating within city limits.

Montana voters in 2020 overwhelmingly approved legalizing recreational marijuana; in Yellowstone County the vote was 50.7% to 49.3% in favor. However, within Billings itself, the margin was higher by roughly 4,000 votes.

State lawmakers crafted legislation earlier this year that divided the business of producing and selling recreational marijuana into seven categories, and gave municipalities the ability to go to voters once and ask which of the seven categories they want operating within city boundaries.

Tuesday night council members indicated they would likely take that option and present to voters in November the option of barring various aspects of recreational marijuana production and sales.

The seven categories include businesses that would cultivate or grow marijuana; manufacture pot-based goods and products; dispense medical marijuana; dispense recreational marijuana; dispense both; set up testing labs for marijuana; and transport marijuana products.