Billings will seek guidance from voters on recreational marijuana

Billings voters will likely be voting again on recreational marijuana.
City Council will decide in the next three weeks whether to place on the November ballot options that would disallow parts or all of recreational marijuana business from operating within city limits.
Montana voters in 2020 overwhelmingly approved legalizing recreational marijuana; in Yellowstone County the vote was 50.7% to 49.3% in favor. However, within Billings itself, the margin was higher by roughly 4,000 votes.
State lawmakers crafted legislation earlier this year that divided the business of producing and selling recreational marijuana into seven categories, and gave municipalities the ability to go to voters once and ask which of the seven categories they want operating within city boundaries.
Tuesday night council members indicated they would likely take that option and present to voters in November the option of barring various aspects of recreational marijuana production and sales.
The seven categories include businesses that would cultivate or grow marijuana; manufacture pot-based goods and products; dispense medical marijuana; dispense recreational marijuana; dispense both; set up testing labs for marijuana; and transport marijuana products.
Council will decide at its July 26 meeting to place those seven business categories on a ballot to let voters decide which ones they wanted excluded from the city.
Along with the possible ballot language, council directed city administrator Chris Kukulski to form a committee of five council members and city staff to work out how the seven types of businesses would operate within city limits.
Council members talked about restricting the number of business licences that could be issued to storefronts that would sell recreational marijuana and create specific zoning regulations dictating where in the city the various dispensaries, cultivators and manufacturers could operate.
If voters nix all seven categories, recreational marijuana would not be produced or sold within Billings city limits.
At Monday's meeting, council members also learned how much money Billings would receive from the American Rescue Plan Act and how it could be spent.
The city will receive $15.9 million directly from the federal government, which limits the spending to replacement of lost revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic; infrastructure related to water and wastewater treatment and broadband expansion and instillation; economic impact programs; and premium pay for essential workers.
The federal government calculated that the city's lost revenue due to the pandemic was $7.4 million; those funds can be spent with more latitude than some of the other funds, said Sarah Lane, an accountant for the city.
The rest of the ARPA money will come in the form of grants through the state. Approximately $15.6 million will be available through the state's minimum allocation grant, which will require roughly $4 million in matching dollars from the city.
A round of competitive grants designed to augment deficiencies in the city's water and wastewater systems could be worth up to $25 million. Billings would be going up against other Montana municipalities for the funds.