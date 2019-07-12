{{featured_button_text}}
Staying cool at Terry Park

Lawrence Seminole, 7, jumps around amidst streams of cool water Monday at Terry Park. Temperatures reached the low 90s in Billings on Monday.

 HANNAH POTES/Gazette Staff

Billings' hot streak continues with a forecast high of 89 for Friday and mostly sunny skies throughout the morning and afternoon. 

The city's penchant for rain may also continue; the National Weather Service says there's a "slight chance" of scattered thunderstorms and rain showers forecast for early Friday evening. 

It's starting to feel like summer in Billings; the town hit a high of 94 degrees on Thursday and 90-degree temperatures will continue through the weekend before cooling down again to the mid-80s by early next week. 

