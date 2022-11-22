Billings woman admits to stabbing man to death in 2020

A Billings woman admitted in court Tuesday to stabbing a man to death at her home in 2020.

Charlotte Lynn Rodarte, 41, pleaded guilty to mitigated deliberate homicide in Yellowstone County District Court, telling the court she killed 37-year-old Leon Gerald Gustafson while experiencing “extreme paranoia.”

A resident on the 600 block of Terry Avenue called police June 12, 2020, after hearing a fight nearby. Soon after, he found the body of Gustafson lying in the driveway in front of a home on Terry. First responders pronounced Gustafson dead at the scene, court documents said, and investigators found evidence of a fight inside the house. Police identified Rodarte as a tenant at the residence.

Surveillance footage later recovered by investigators showed Gustafson entering Rodarte’s home in the early hours of June 12. Later, he was seen fleeing from the residence before collapsing in the driveway, according to court documents. Two minutes later, Rodarte and two others came out of the home and drove away from the scene in a sedan.

Yellowstone County deputies found the sedan about an hour later, and arrested Rodarte. She has been in custody at Yellowstone County Detention Facility since June 2020. County prosecutors initially charged Rodarted with deliberate homicide, to which she pleaded not guilty. Earlier this month, she reached an agreement with county attorneys, pleading guilty to mitigated deliberate homicide, with a weapons enhancement.

Rodarte told the court at her change of plea hearing Tuesday she had not taken her prescribed mental health medication the morning she stabbed Gustafson, and was under extreme emotional distress. Per the plea agreement between Rodarte and prosecutors, county attorneys will recommend she be sentenced to 35 years in Montana State Prison, with 10 years suspended, plus an additional five years in prison for the weapons enhancement.

The case is being heard by Yellowstone County District Judge Jessica Fehr, who is not obligated to follow the prosecution’s sentencing recommendation. In Montana, mitigated deliberate homicide is punishable by up to 40 years in prison. Rodarte is schedule to be sentenced in January 2023.

Gustafson’s death was one of several Billings homicides in 2020, a record-setting year for violent crime. Investigators with the Billings Police Department opened 20 homicide cases that year, according to department data, with homicide cases dropping to 9 in 2021.

Shootings and stabbings have killed nearly 20 people in Billings so far this year. In the past month, the county coroner has ruled at least two deaths in the city to be homicides. A 31-year-old man was shot and killed in a vehicle on the 200 block of South 29th Street on November 4. Late on October 31, a 57-year-old El Salvador man living in Billings was struck and killed by a vehicle on Broadwater Avenue in an apparent hit-and-run.