Billings woman admits trafficking meth, fentanyl

A Billings woman accused of possessing multiple drugs, including methamphetamine and more than 9,000 fentanyl pills, for distribution admitted to trafficking drugs into Montana Tuesday in U.S. District Court.

Elizabeth Ardelle Grace Ronshaugen, 29, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute controlled substances. Ronshaugen faces a mandatory minimum 10 years to life in prison, a $10 million fine and five years of supervised release.

Law enforcement began an investigation into Ronshaugen and co-defendant Eric Charles Swan in 2021 after receiving information of possible drug trafficking. In November, agents observed that Swan was traveling to Denver and returning to Montana. Law enforcement pulled Swan and Ronshaugen over near Buffalo, Wyoming.

Ronshaugen had several fentanyl pills hidden in her clothing and approximately 52 additional fentanyl pills were located in a plastic zip lock bag on her person. During a search of the vehicle, Wyoming law enforcement located approximately 9,616 fentanyl pills, approximately 466 grams, or a little more than one pound, of heroin, 103 grams of meth, a gram of cocaine, 14 Dialudid pills and $9,775 in cash. Swan has pleaded guilty to charges and is pending sentencing.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Timothy J. Cavan presided. A sentencing date will be set before U.S. District Judge Dana L. Christensen. Ronshaugen was detained pending further proceedings. The Eastern Montana High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force investigated the case.

