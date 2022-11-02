Billings woman charged after armed hospital standoff

In the past year, the Billings Clinic emergency department has implemented several new safety measures for its staff and patients. It has also provided its staff with an app that allows employees to obtain private, remote mental healthcare services. Billings Clinic Emergency Department Director Dr. Jaimee Belsky told the Gazette after the shooting last month the rise in gun violence in Billings can be linked to a statewide lack of mental health resources.

Montana has one of the highest suicide rates in the United States, according to data from the state Department of Public Health and Human Services. Around 90% of those who die by suicide in Montana have a treatable mental illness, such as depression and alcoholism.

— If you or someone you love are having thoughts of suicide, call the national suicide and crisis lifeline at 988. The lifeline provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress, prevention and crisis resources for you or your loved ones, and best practices for professionals in the United States.