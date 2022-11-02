Billings woman charged after armed hospital standoff

A Billings woman who survived two gunshot wounds, one of them self-inflicted, during a mental health crisis at a Billings hospital last month is now facing felony charges.
Panda Emily Aradia was charged Wednesday in Yellowstone County District Court with assault with a weapon and criminal endangerment. The 36-year-old allegedly brought a handgun into the Billings Clinic Hospital where she fired a round into her abdomen before a Billings police officer shot her in the face.
People are also reading…
Aradia allegedly concealed the handgun through security when staff brought her into a triage room to be treated for suicidal ideations. When an emergency department staff member began assessing Aradia, she puled out the handgun, according to court documents, pointed it at staff and then at herself. Aradia told the staff member to get help in three minutes or she would shoot, court documents said.
The staff member left the room and alerted security. When a security officer approached Aradia, she allegedly still had the gun pointed at herself and again demanded they bring help within a few minutes. She warned officers not to touch their Tasers or radios, court documents said.
Hospital staff called Billings police officers to the scene, according to court documents. While police were walking toward the triage room behind shields, they heard a gunshot. A bullet, allegedly fired by Aradia, hit her in the abdomen and exited her body. When officers entered the room, they found Aradia lying on the ground with the pistol to her right.
Police told her not to reach for the pistol but she allegedly grabbed the gun and pulled it toward her body. When Aradia “made a sudden forward motion with the pistol from her body toward the officers,” court documents said, an officer shot Aradia in the face once. Police then secured Aradia with no other injuries.
Aradia was treated for her injuries and on Tuesday was booked into Yellowstone County Detention Facility. Yellowstone County prosecutors allege she threatened the life of the staff member when she first entered the Billings Clinic triage room, and put dozens of peoples’ lives at risk when the round she fired went through her body and into an adjacent room. She is currently scheduled to be arraigned Thursday.
If convicted of assault with a weapon, Aradia could be sentenced up to 20 years in prison. A conviction of criminal endangerment comes with the possibility of up to 10 years.
In the past year, the Billings Clinic emergency department has implemented several new safety measures for its staff and patients. It has also provided its staff with an app that allows employees to obtain private, remote mental healthcare services. Billings Clinic Emergency Department Director Dr. Jaimee Belsky told the Gazette after the shooting last month the rise in gun violence in Billings can be linked to a statewide lack of mental health resources.
Montana has one of the highest suicide rates in the United States, according to data from the state Department of Public Health and Human Services. Around 90% of those who die by suicide in Montana have a treatable mental illness, such as depression and alcoholism.
— If you or someone you love are having thoughts of suicide, call the national suicide and crisis lifeline at 988. The lifeline provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress, prevention and crisis resources for you or your loved ones, and best practices for professionals in the United States.