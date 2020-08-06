Billings woman dies after motorcycle crash involving deer near Huntley

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Billings woman is dead after the motorcycle she was a passenger on hit a deer Wednesday night near Huntley.

The 41-year-old woman was a passenger on a motorcycle driven by a 46-year-old man from Billings, according to a crash narrative provided by the Montana Highway Patrol.

Neither person was wearing a helmet and both were ejected from the motorcycle after it hit a deer on I-94 in the westbound lane near mile marker 10 at roughly 9:40 p.m.

The woman's death was the 110th crash fatality this year in Montana, according to MHP.

