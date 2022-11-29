Billings woman gets 20 years in prison for causing fatal wreck that killed her son

A Billings woman was sentenced to 20 years in prison for causing the wreck that killed her 5-year-old son and crippled her 6-year-old daughter in November 2019.

Kaylea Lynn Mullendore, 32, appeared in Yellowstone County District Court on Monday after a jury found her guilty earlier this year of negligent homicide, criminal endangerment and driving without a license.

Mullendore was driving south on South 32nd Street West on Nov. 23, 2019, the Gazette previously reported. Two of her children were in the back seat, and a third child was strapped in a booster seat on the front passenger’s side. They were driving to a water park when Mullendore slowed down to look at a crash in the oncoming lane.

When she slowed, a woman in a vehicle behind her rear-ended Mullendore’s vehicle. The impact sent the vehicle down a hill, where it briefly left the road. When Mullendore brought the vehicle back onto the road, she collided head-on with an SUV. Her son, Spencer Budde Jr., was killed in the crash, and her daughter was paralyzed.

During Mullendore’s trial in May, Yellowstone County prosecutors alleged Mullendore, who had been released from addiction treatment just a few days before the crash, drank alcohol before getting behind the wheel. Blood tests presented during the trial showed no trace of alcohol in her system several hours after the crash. Another medical blood test recorded one hour after the wreck showed her BAC at .06.

For negligent homicide, Yellowstone County District Judge Colette Davies sentenced Mullendore to 20 years in Montana Women’s Prison, with five suspended. For criminal endangerment and driving without a license, she sentenced her to 10 years and six months, respectively, all of which were suspended.

Mullendore had previously been sentenced in Yellowstone County District Court for burglary, drug possession and bail jumping. Along with prison time, Judge Davies sentenced Mullendore to pay nearly $13,300 in restitution.