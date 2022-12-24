Billings woman has served Christmas meals to the needy for 25 years

Years ago, when Kelly Studer was a little girl, she remembers making a vat of spaghetti with her mother and taking it to St. Vincent de Paul. She and her seven siblings set to work serving the less fortunate people there who sought a hot meal and refuge from the streets.

It’s one of her fondest childhood memories, and while she doesn’t remember how she started her long tenure of service at St. Vincent de Paul, she knows something inspired her.

This holiday season marks the 25th Christmas dinner Studer has served to Billings’ homeless population at St. Vincent de Paul.

“A lot of these people don’t have families…but it’s very joyful here. I get really excited about what we do,” Studer said, who has volunteered on a nearly weekly basis over the last quarter of a century.

She remembers back in 1997 before the facility had a kitchen. Staff and volunteers made the meals in their homes and brought them downtown to their friends.

Workers at St. Vincent de Paul refer to those who use their services as “friends,” reflecting the organizations commitment to addressing poverty and homelessness with compassion. The organization serves daily meals, helps people access housing and works to prevent homelessness through various programs.

This year, the holiday meal will be served on Christmas Eve, and because of the special occasion, clients will get away with having as much food as they like.

Though food is the organizations most variable cost throughout the year, staff do their best to go all out for holiday meals, said Cameron Cook, Development Director at St. Vincent de Paul.

The rules around portions are lax at Christmas, with some guests getting away with third helpings of ham, mashed potatoes and green beans.

There are festive decorations and Christmas carols, Studer said. Gift bags donated by St. Francis School are passed out and contain candy, a pair of socks and Christmas cards from the kids.

Over the years, Studer has served in a number of different roles at St. Vincent de Paul. She’s volunteered to do food prep, fold clothes, do administrative work and even served as president on the board of directors for two-years.

Then, just six months ago she was hired as an engagement specialist. Though she had to step away from her role on the board, her new duties are to forge meaningful connections with the clients through conversation or by just watching a movie or doing a puzzle together.

“It is the most rewarding job,” Studer said. “I like to see the successes like when we’re getting them into an apartment. They get really excited and I get really excited for them.”

In the last couple months, she’s noticed she’s opened up more, sharing her own struggles as a way to bond with the friends.

“Everyone has a story,” Studer said, adding that some are more surprising than others, but listening to them makes all the difference.

The work, however, comes with its fair share of challenges.

One young man Studer had grown close to through her work was honored on Wednesday at the vigil for Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day. He was one of the 17 people who died while experiencing homelessness this year.

“(He) would come search me out and tell me how he’s doing. He always had a smile on his face. And he was excited about everything,” Studer said.

She remembered a time when he found a CD player and how much joy it brought him to listen to music.

Staff at St. Vincent de Paul had helped the man get into housing, but a month later he passed away.

Newly homeless

Cook has noticed an increase in newly homeless individuals who are accessing community services for the first time.

Pointing to inflation and the housing crisis, Cook said that the hot housing market has deterred property owners from offering low-income housing.

“They don’t have to. They can make more money (by renting to other demographics) without the liability,” Cook said.

To continue serving Billings’ homeless population, Cook said that donations of coats, socks, underwear, hats and gloves are needed. For food, Cook said oatmeal, coffee and sugar are needed. And of course, monetary donations are greatly appreciated.