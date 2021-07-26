Billings woman helps found nonprofit to end stigma around dementia

Four years after being diagnosed with dementia, Bonnie Erickson has defied the stigmas she has worked hard to eliminate through a newly founded advocacy group.
This month, a new nonprofit called National Council of Dementia Minds in Billings was unveiled with Erickson acting as the board president. The organization works to educate the public and healthcare providers through lived experiences on the realities of living with dementia.
"Dementia Minds tackles difficult topics such as stigma, the diagnosis process or lack thereof, daily experiences of those living with (dementia) and inclusion and equity for (those with dementia)," Erickson said.
Erickson's own experience with diagnosis and managing the disease launched her into the advocacy work.
She was diagnosed at age 57 after a series of mini strokes. She started noticing symptoms that manifested as missed deadlines and brain fog at her job as a program analyst with the Department of Homeland Security.
An MRI scan showed evidence of White Matter Disease, the erosion of tissue in the largest and deepest part of the brain, and vascular dementia. Erickson worked for another year, but high blood pressure brought on by stress forced her to retire or else risk another stroke. She was 58.
“It was hard,” Erickson said. “It was hard to stop being a wage earner.”
Depression followed as she grieved her diagnosis, which is often perceived as ruinous by society and by health care providers.
When it became clear she was in the early stages of dementia, her doctor told her to “keep living her life,” said Erickson’s daughter and care partner, Lacey Abell. But soon after, Erickson had another stroke.
“It was disappointing,” said Abell. “We carried on, but she had another (stroke) anyway.”
Erickson and Abell searched for support groups to help her through the changes, but only found groups that focused on caretakers and the family members affected by those who were past the point of independence.
“I think honestly it’s because when you say the word dementia or you say the word Alzheimer's people think of a very elderly person or a person who has no capacity to think on their own anymore,” Abell said. “But mom is still very independent.”
A recent survey by AARP found that providers consistently over-estimate the level of emotional suffering a patient might feel when diagnosed with dementia, with seven out of 10 providers saying their patients would feel ashamed. Overall, the survey results point to a negative association with dementia among health care providers.
In the survey, only 5% of providers reported referring the patient to community resources. With newly diagnosed patients, providers most often discuss the progression of the disease and lifestyle changes first. AARP reported that 56% of doctors said they provide the patient with informational literature and 43% said they refer the patient to online resources.
“A lot of people are told ‘get your affairs in order.’ That makes it sound like a death sentence,’” Erickson said. “There’s a lot between A and B. You can still live a long, productive life.”
Erickson said she wished someone had handed her a brochure with more information or helped her find resources nearby.
There are three stages of dementia classified as early, middle and late stage. With an open mind, those in the early stages can learn to live independently by making small changes, Erickson said.
Erickson uses an Alexa device to send herself reminders and set timers. When she bakes, she starts with all the ingredients on the counter, and then, after she adds the sugar she immediately puts it away to help her manage the forgetfulness.
In 2019, Erickson heard about a Michigan woman who was putting together an educational piece to be preformed by people with dementia for a conference.
"I immediately submitted my name in hopes to be selected," Erickson said. "Our educational piece received a standing ovation and from that conference Dementia Minds was born."
The presentation called "a journey with dementia minds" was made up of eight volunteers. They spoke about their experiences with diagnosis and life afterwards.
The group grew into the nonprofit that now includes three groups of speakers, all diagnosed with dementia, that span over 11 states.
At first, when Erickson stepped up to be president of the new organization, Abell was worried the extra stress would make the disease progress more quickly. But the advocacy work has only increased her energy.
In nearly every job Erickson has had, she’s started at the bottom and worked her way to the top, Abell said.
“She always advocated for herself, but she also advocated for her team members,” Abell said. “She’s always been an amazing lady.”
Her passion for the nonprofit only grows as she's seen that through sharing stories about the challenges and the triumphs of living with dementia, NCDM has succeeded in influencing its audiences.
At Michigan State University, where Erickson and others gave a presentation to medical students about the early stages of dementia, Erickson got to see the impact of her work. After the talk, the professor stood to tell the group that the presentation challenged his biases and changed the way he thought about dementia.
“Through work we can change the way people think. We can educate health care workers,” Erickson said. “By sharing our stories and lived experiences, they now see our abilities rather than just our disabilities.”