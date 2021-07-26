Billings woman helps found nonprofit to end stigma around dementia

The presentation called "a journey with dementia minds" was made up of eight volunteers. They spoke about their experiences with diagnosis and life afterwards.

The group grew into the nonprofit that now includes three groups of speakers, all diagnosed with dementia, that span over 11 states.

At first, when Erickson stepped up to be president of the new organization, Abell was worried the extra stress would make the disease progress more quickly. But the advocacy work has only increased her energy.

In nearly every job Erickson has had, she’s started at the bottom and worked her way to the top, Abell said.

“She always advocated for herself, but she also advocated for her team members,” Abell said. “She’s always been an amazing lady.”

Her passion for the nonprofit only grows as she's seen that through sharing stories about the challenges and the triumphs of living with dementia, NCDM has succeeded in influencing its audiences.