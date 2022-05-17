Billings woman killed by gunshots on South Side

Yellowstone County detectives are investigating a homicide that occurred over the weekend.

Gwen Marshall, 48, was shot and killed Saturday at a South Side home, according to the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation into her death is still ongoing, and no arrests have been made in connection to the shooting.

“It was definitely a homicide. We knew that right from the beginning,” Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder said.

Deputies entered a trailer home on the 3200 block of Stone Street on Saturday night to conduct a welfare check. Inside, they found Marshall, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The welfare check came after a friend of Marshall’s found her inside the residence, Linder said.

YCSO announced Sunday that the death was being treated as suspicious, but there was no threat to the public. On Tuesday, Marshall’s name and cause of death was released. Linder was not able to say whether any suspects had been identified by county detectives at this time.

Marshall’s death is the only homicide investigated by YCSO so far this year. In Billings, the investigations into at least four homicides in 2022 are still ongoing. Most recently, 29-year-old Domonic Shawn Dale Morgan was shot and killed in the parking lot of America’s Wild West in April. The Billings police department has identified the shooter, but no arrests have been made in relation to Morgan’s death more than three weeks after the shooting.

Anyone who may have been in the area of the 3200 block of Stone street on Saturday, or may have information about the shooting should call YCSO at 406-256-2929.

