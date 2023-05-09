The Billings woman killed last week in a crash on Grand Avenue has been identified.

Emily Catherine Clingman, 52, died May 3 of blunt force injuries, Yellowstone County Deputy Coroner Valerie Juhl told the Gazette on Tuesday.

Clingman was driving alone in an SUV late at night when she struck a tree between Third and Fourth Street West. Emergency crews pronounced her dead at the scene, Juhl said. The impact totaled the vehicle.

Investigators with the Billings Police Department shut down a block of Grand Avenue for several hours following the wreck. The department has investigated three fatalities so far this year, including the death of a pedestrian struck on Main Street and a motorcyclist who died after colliding with a minivan in downtown Billings.

Detectives are still investigating this most recent crash, but BPD Lt. Matt Lennick said in an email it appears she was wearing a seat belt. Investigators also suspect alcohol to be a factor and are reviewing allegations from witnesses that speed was also a factor.

Last year ended with BPD investigating 11 fatalities within the city, Lennick previously told the Gazette. One of those deaths resulted in Yellowstone County prosecutors filing criminal charges in March 2023. Sean Allen Rafferty, 52, is facing counts of negligent homicide and criminal endangerment in connection to a crash at the roundabout near the Billings Logan International Airport in August 2022. He has since pleaded not guilty to the accusations.

Over the weekend, three people died in crashes across the state, according to data from Montana Highway Patrol. Two of those deaths, a 31-year-old man and a 52-year-old man, occurred on roads in rural Big Horn County and on the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation, respectively.

At least 40 people have died in wrecks on Montana’s roads this year, per the state’s Department of Transportation. About half of those deaths have been attributed to impaired driving, whether it be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.