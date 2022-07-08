Billings woman killed in South Side stabbing identified

The Billings woman killed July 3 in the South Side of Billings has been identified.

Jessie Jane Guardipee, a 24-year-old Apsáalooke woman, died of a stab wound to the torso at a home on the 200 block of South 27th Street, Yellowstone County Deputy Coroner Rich Hoffman told the Gazette on Friday.

Billings police responded to a stabbing July 3. They found Guardipee, who was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead later that night, according to a statement from BPD Lt. Shane Sheldon.

BPD Lt. Matthew Lennick said Tuesday investigators have identified all of the parties involved in the stabbing, but no arrests have been made. There have been claims the stabbing was done in self defense.

Guardipee, a mother of two, grew up in Billings and Pryor, according to an obituary posted online. As a child, she helped raise over $10,000 by singing to help her family pay for her little sister’s heart surgery. Her family held her funeral service Friday.

Nearly 85% of all Indigenous women in the United States face violence during their lifetime, according to data from the National Institute of Justice. Native American women and girls in Montana are murdered at rates that are 10 times higher than the national average.

At least seven people have died violently in Billings so far this year, most of them by gunfire. Most recently, Billings police officers opened fire on a man in a neighborhood near North Park in May after a brief chase. All of the officers involved were placed on administrative leave and the investigation into the man’s death is still ongoing. Earlier that same month, a woman was shot dead in her home near Wilson Park. David Antonio Rodas is facing one count of deliberate homicide and has pleaded not guilty to fatally shooting the 48-year-old woman.