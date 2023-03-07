The Billings woman killed last week in a midtown Billings home has been identified.

Billings police found the body of Susan Louise LaForge, 48, at a residence on the 1600 block of 12th Street West on Feb. 28. They pronounced her dead at the scene. She was a mother of four and an enrolled member of the Apsáalooke Tribe.

Although investigators are still trying to determine the exact cause of her death, Yellowstone County Deputy Coroner Rich Hoffman said her death has been ruled a homicide. One man is in custody on suspicion of murdering Laforge.

Police shut down a block of 12th Street West and remained at the scene for over 24 hours after finding LaForge. Officers asked the public for assistance in finding 30-year-old Terrell Spotted Wolf, who was eventually identified as a suspect. He was arrested March 2, and has remained in custody at Yellowstone County Detention Facility since then.

The Billings Police Department has opened three homicide investigations so far this year. On Jan. 9, a man was killed outside of his home during a carjacking on the 1200 block of Avenue F. The suspect, Thomas John Slevira Jr., has been charged in Yellowstone County District Court with murder, attempted murder and several counts of assault, with prosecutors alleging he shot the Billings man, then invaded a home where a child's birthday party was being held. The home invasion spurred a standoff with police that last several hours.

Last month, a 21-year-old was shot in the parking lot of America's Wild West, and later died while being treated at a Billings hospital. The alleged shooter, Xavier Buffalo, has been charged with deliberate homicide and is currently in custody on a $250,000 bond.

Since 2020, people of color have been the majority of homicide victims in Yellowstone County, according to data from the Department of Public Health and Human Services, particularly Native Americans. Between 2020 and 2022, Indigenous people made up 40% of homicide victims in the county.