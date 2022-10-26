Billings woman ordered to pay back $230K she embezzled from employer

A Billings woman was sentenced last week to pay back more than $200,000 in funds she embezzled while working at a local business.

Vicky Hendricks McHenry, 60, pocketed about $230,000 over a period of six years. Along with having to pay restitution, Yellowstone County District Judge Michael G. Moses ordered McHenry to five years of probation at her sentencing Oct. 18.

The owner of Northwest Glass, which specializes in fabricating and distributing glass for buildings and cars, contacted Billings Police Department in March 2014, according to court documents. He told police he suspected his former bookkeeper, McHenry, was stealing from his business when he became aware of inconsistencies in his sales numbers.

The owner’s accountant reviewed financial records between 2010 and 2013, court documents said, and noted that $1,000 to $2,000 were missing during certain months. McHenry resigned from her job at Northwest Glass in February 2014, about a month before its owner reached out to police.

A Billings detective was assigned to investigate the embezzlement accusation. The amount of data and records to review, combined with the detective’s caseload, stalled his investigation for several years, according to court documents. Northwest Glass launched its own internal audit in April 2018, with its owner asking the detective to reactivate the investigation.

The audit revealed McHenry took cash deposits from customers, court documents said, then altered the company’s financial ledgers to take some of the cash for herself. She also rewrote deposit slips from Northwest Glass’s store managers to lesser amounts, taking home the difference. The audit, which cost the business nearly $6,000, concluded that McHenry embezzled $229,153.09 throughout her time as bookkeeper for Northwest Glass.

Yellowstone County prosecutors initially charged McHenry with one count of embezzlement in February 2019. She was arraigned five months later, and pleaded not guilty to the charge. In August of this year, she reached a plea agreement with prosecutors, admitting to an amended two counts of theft by embezzlement.

White collar crimes in Billings, such as forgery, deceptive practices and identity theft, spiked in 2019, according to data from BPD’s annual report. Crimes related to fraud went from around 450 cases in 2018 to just over 1,100 the next year. Fraud offenses consistently dropped over the next two years, going from 926 in 2020 to 635 in 2021.

Earlier this year, a licensed social worker admitted to Medicaid fraud and identity theft. Kyla Harper, admitted in September to using her practice to collect nearly $134,000 in fraudulent Medicaid funds. The Montana Attorney General’s Office prosecuted the case, and Harper has yet to be sentenced.

At McHenry’s sentencing Oct. 18, Judge Moses ordered her to pay $240,086.23 in restitution.