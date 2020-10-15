 Skip to main content
Billings woman reported missing
Billings woman reported missing

Amelia R. Brooks

Amelia R. Brooks was reported missing by the Billings Police Department Thursday Oct. 15, 2020. 

 Paul Hamby

Billings Police are asking for help in finding a woman reported missing Thursday night.

According to a Tweet from BPD, officers are searching for 22-year-old Amelia R. Brooks. She stands 5 feet and 1 inch tall and has braces. The tweet said that she may be suicidal.

There was no information available regarding her last known location. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts can call BPD at 406-657-8200.

Resources for those considering suicide

The following can be resources for someone considering suicide to get help.

  • Crisis and Suicide Prevention Hotline: 800-273-TALK.
  • Crisis and Suicide Prevention Text line: 741-741. Text "START," "TALK," "HELLO," or "MT" to begin a conversation, and text "STOP" at any time to end.
  • Community Crisis Center 24/7, 704 North 30th Street: 259-8800.
  • Billings Clinic Hospital ER: 238-2500.
  • Tumbleweed Runaway Program: 259-2558.
  • American Foundation for Suicide Prevention: 888-333-2377 or www.afsp.org. Email the Montana chapter at Montana@afsp.org.
  • Suicide Prevention Coalition of Yellowstone Valley: 647-0379 or www.spcoalitionyv.org.
  • Mental Health American of Montana: 587-7774 or montanamentalhealth.org.
  • National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI): 950-6264 or www.nami.org. Email the Montana chapter at info@namimt.org.
