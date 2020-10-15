Billings woman reported missing

Billings Police are asking for help in finding a woman reported missing Thursday night.

According to a Tweet from BPD, officers are searching for 22-year-old Amelia R. Brooks. She stands 5 feet and 1 inch tall and has braces. The tweet said that she may be suicidal.

There was no information available regarding her last known location. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts can call BPD at 406-657-8200.

