Billings woman sentenced to 30 years for role in deadly armed robbery

A Billings woman was sentenced to 30 years in the Montana Women’s Prison for her role in the robbery and murder of Dennis Gresham in April 2021, a crime that involved a high-speed chase and hours-long armed standoff with police.

There were few dry eyes in Judge Donald Harris’ Yellowstone County District Courtroom on Friday as he explained his rationale for sentencing Kristy Chavez to 30 years in prison — 10 years more than the 20 years county prosecutor Ed Zink had recommended as part of a plea deal.

Chavez pleaded guilty in February after a plea deal reduced the charges against her to a single count of armed robbery. She had originally been charged with deliberate homicide by accountability for her participation in robbing and killing Gresham at a campground on the outskirts of Billings in the early morning hours of April 23, 2021.

Gresham, of Sheridan, Wyoming, had been sleeping in his van when Chavez and Michael McClure approached and Chavez tried to talk her way into the van before the two forced their way in. According to Friday’s proceedings, a struggle ensued and Gresham was beaten and shot multiple times.

Both Chavez and McClure carried guns that morning, according to the judge. Chavez’s weapon was found with hair and blood on its base — a point Harris would bring up in refusing to accept Chavez’s assertions that she was coerced and afraid for her life while participating in the crime. The judge also challenged her expression of remorse citing her refusal to give a statement detailing Gresham's final moments inside the van.

Instead, Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Detective Bethany Richter wove the narrative of that fatal morning for Harris. She told him how the couple drove to the Laurel Walmart after killing Gresham, and Chavez moved the van around the parking lot while McClure went into the store to steal a tarp. There were other moments the detective highlighted to show how Chavez could have fled, was not passively along for the ride, and was actively participating in covering it up.

Chavez and McClure parked the van — Gresham’s body still inside — outside a hardware store in Laurel. The two then apparently went to sleep for a few hours before police were called. Bodycam footage from one of the two responding Laurel police officers shows McClure — calm and collected — talking to the officers, spelling his name and telling them he was just getting some sleep. He talked about rock climbing with the officer and by all accounts seemed perfectly normal. When police noticed Chavez inside and talked to her directly, she asked him calmly for $5 for gas. She makes no attempt to alert the cops to her circumstance. Seconds later, the two suspects pulled away in the van and later a police chase ensued.

Chavez would be the only person in that van to survive the day. After McClure crashed on the West End of Billings, Chavez was chased down on foot and hit with a stun gun by police while McClure holed up in an empty home. After an hours-long standoff, McClure took his own life while tactical officers closed in on him.

“I do not believe for one moment that you were scared for your life,” Harris told Chavez. He said she never tried to alert the authorities even when police were at the van and she never tried to help Gresham or comfort him as he was dying.

Not only had she run away after the van crashed, she had to be tased to be subdued. “These are not the actions of anybody who’s terrified in a situation like this, who’s afraid for their life,” Harris said. “These are the actions of somebody who’s trying to escape.”

Victim's wife speaks

Dennis Gresham’s wife, Megan, brought many in the courtroom to tears as she described how her children would grow up fatherless and her life was forever changed by Chavez’s and McClure’s actions that day. She described a dutiful, loving husband, a cheerful man, active in his community, one interested in creating things and teaching his children.

“Ms. Chavez and Mr. McClure saw his big beautiful eyes and the two little car seats and shot him,” she told the judge while crying. “I don’t think my husband ever committed a sin.”

She told her boys that two people had hurt their dad and he died, she recalled for the judge. She said she trusted the judge to do what was right and asked him to keep in mind that her husband was a “beautiful person that was killed in the worst way.”

But Megan Gresham also asked the judge to have a little compassion and to consider Chavez’s four children in sentencing her. “Please keep in mind that Ms. Kristy Chavez also has children who love their mother and I care about them too,” she said. “They’re also innocent victims in this loss and I think about them every day.”

As Gresham walked from the stand, she briefly brushed her fingers across Chavez’s shoulder. Chavez hung her head and wept.

Dennis Gresham’s parents were in the courtroom as well, but prosecutor Ed Zink read their statements into the record for them. They described the terrible weight of losing a child and the consequences for their family. Ronald Gresham, Dennis’s father, talked about losing the opportunity to ride motorcycles up the Pacific Coast with his son. They were actively planning the trip. He lamented the hole he felt when visiting his grandkids. He wanted the judge to sentence Chavez to the longest sentence possible.

While reading from the statement from the victim's mother, Becky Gresham, Zink had to briefly stop to collect himself. She talked about needing therapy for the first time in her life. She described wanting to leave her work as a nurse caring for addiction patients after learning the horrible role meth played in her son’s death and the disgust she felt toward it.

When asked what she wanted from the sentencing, she replied: justice. “But there really is no way to make this right or just,” she said. She also wanted Chavez sentenced to the maximum allowed by law. Gresham’s two sisters also wrote statements to Harris.

Chavez’s attorney, Sarah Snow Kottke, asked the judge to consider a number of mitigating factors. Chavez had no felony criminal history and only minor misdemeanor charges despite her long struggle with addiction. Kottke pointed to the pre-sentencing investigation’s findings that Chavez had suffered horrible abuses as a child and a tumultuous upbringing.

Kottke asked the judge to consider her addiction and the fact that it began at 15 years old when her guardian at the time began forcibly injecting her with meth. Chavez had tried numerous times to get treatment but none of those attempts could get her clean.

But most of all, the defense argued, Chavez acted out of fear of McClure and the threats he had made to her numerous times that day. Kottke said Chavez’s fear was so immense that she needed to be assured numerous times that McClure was dead and no longer able to hurt her.

Chavez addresses victim's family

Chavez spoke directly to the Gresham family. Through tears and sobs, she told the court she was sorry. She said she would trade places with Dennis Gresham if possible.

“I hope one day you guys will be at peace,” she said. “And I hope today you feel justice for everything going on.”

“God bless you,” was the last thing Chavez told the family.

“God bless you, baby,” Megan Gresham replied.

By all accounts Gresham's death was a devastating and immeasurable loss to the world, Harris told Chavez, "and you could have prevented it." He refused to believe her trauma and addiction caused her to commit the crime and instead he said she had a criminal mindset which allowed her to act in such a way. That mindset and her addiction make her a danger to the community, Harris said. "As long as you hide behind your addiction you will never be rehabilitated."

"Ms. Chavez, this is not over," Harris said after sentencing her. "You have a chance to live a good life...This sentence does not deprive you of that chance...Dennis Gresham's life was precious and so is yours. But...you need a period of time to reflect. This community expects that a crime of this nature would be punished...But you have time and the ability to turn this around and I hope that you do so."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.