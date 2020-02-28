Billings woman tells jury about living next door to homicide suspect

When Green’s property manager went on site after Green left town, he found work being done on the home’s front porch. Green had arranged for it with the rental company and was receiving credit against his monthly rent costs for the materials he used.

But Stephenson, the property manager, said he was surprised to see new carpeting in one of the bedrooms. Green did not arrange to be reimbursed for the carpeting, and he did not have permission to replace it.

Stephenson also found the bedroom's built-in cabinets and drawers gutted, and the closet paneling removed – more work the company had not signed off on.

The jury also heard on Friday from Elizabeth Harlson, the woman who lived next door to Green and Johnson.

She said that up until one day in mid-September, she had seen both Green and Johnson outside every day doing yard work or other outside chores.

Harlson figured she’d talk to Johnson about why the windows in Johnson’s and Green’s garage were covered up one day. Her son had noticed, and while she figured her younger kids might have knocked them out playing, she inspected them and realized they weren’t broken.