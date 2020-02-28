Billings woman tells jury about living next door to homicide suspect

When a Nevada man abandoned his rented Billings home in 2018, he left behind speakers, kitchen appliances and living room chairs, his property manager testified Friday.
Gregory Scott Green, 54, had begun renting the Heights home roughly four months earlier when he moved to town for work.
But he never tried to reclaim his belongings, property manager Bert Stephenson testified during the fourth day of Green's deliberate homicide trial.
The case is being heard by Yellowstone County District Judge Jessica Fehr.
Police say Green drove back to Nevada days after giving a statement to police about his missing girlfriend, 49-year-old Laura Johnson. Months later, he was charged with deliberate homicide for her Sept. 13, 2018, death.
Prosecutors have been stitching together their case using phone call records, cell phone location data, and Johnson's medical records, among other documents. A key piece of evidence is video footage showing the front of the home Green and Johnson shared, captured by a neighbor’s home camera system and obtained by Johnson’s son, who had come to Billings to search for her.
The case is being tried without a body, autopsy, cause of death, or murder weapon. Police did find stains in Green’s truck made by Johnson’s blood.
When Green’s property manager went on site after Green left town, he found work being done on the home’s front porch. Green had arranged for it with the rental company and was receiving credit against his monthly rent costs for the materials he used.
But Stephenson, the property manager, said he was surprised to see new carpeting in one of the bedrooms. Green did not arrange to be reimbursed for the carpeting, and he did not have permission to replace it.
Stephenson also found the bedroom's built-in cabinets and drawers gutted, and the closet paneling removed – more work the company had not signed off on.
The jury also heard on Friday from Elizabeth Harlson, the woman who lived next door to Green and Johnson.
She said that up until one day in mid-September, she had seen both Green and Johnson outside every day doing yard work or other outside chores.
Harlson figured she’d talk to Johnson about why the windows in Johnson’s and Green’s garage were covered up one day. Her son had noticed, and while she figured her younger kids might have knocked them out playing, she inspected them and realized they weren’t broken.
But she never got to speak to Johnson about the windows, she said. Johnson was not seen or heard from after Sept. 13, 2018.
Harlson had lived next door for roughly four months. She told jurors that neither Green nor Johnson ever parked in the garage, and so it stood out one day when Green re-parked his white Buick in the garage.
Johnson had been using the Buick, while Green typically drove his work truck.
Johnson and Green had dated, on and off, for years. In the summer of 2018, not long after Green arrived in Billings, Johnson moved in to be with him. She had no car and no bank account, and no job upon arrival, Green told police in his recorded statement.
Johnson and Green had another breakup several weeks before Johnson's disappearance, and she was living in a separate room, subletting from Green, she said in texts to her father.
The state will introduce more than two dozen exhibits before its case is over. One photo — taken from Green’s phone and showed multiple times on Friday — pictured Johnson crouched in the bedroom, bent toward the floor, with her hands near her face and her face not visible to the camera. The photo was taken from a standing height, a few feet away from Johnson.
Four minutes before the photo was taken, Johnson and Green spoke briefly outside the home after Green pulled up in his truck. Johnson then turned and walked away from him, and Green entered the front gate and walked out of view.
Roughly a week after the photo was taken, Johnson disappeared.
Prosecutors are expected to wrap up their case on Tuesday, after the trial breaks on Monday due to court scheduling conflicts.