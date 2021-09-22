Billings woman's fake check scheme gets her 3.5 years in prison

The government alleged in court documents that from November 2019 until about May 2020, Rathie conducted a campaign to steal checks and personal identifying information to commit fraud using fake checks in Billings and throughout the state.

Rathie instructed others to break into houses, vehicles and mail boxes to get checks and other items with personal identifying information. Other addicts knew Rathie was interested in materials and would either sell or give her the documents they stole. During this period, Rathie stole a box from a Billings hotel containing documents with personal identifying information from at least 39 people.

After obtaining a stolen check, Rathie altered it by replacing the original name on the check with one of the names from the identities she had stolen from the hotel or elsewhere. Rathie would then create a fake driver’s license with the stolen person’s name. The fake license would have Rathie’s image or the image of an associate.