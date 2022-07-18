Billings works to figure best method to fund its parks

City leaders are grappling this summer with how best to continue funding Billings parks after state lawmakers last year eliminated the source for one-third of their funding.

Mayor Bill Cole suggested a handout for the state lawmakers representing Billings showing all the projects covered by the special funding district used to maintain and build up the city's parks and what will happen once that funding source goes away.

"Here's the result of your decision," he said. "Just thought you should know."

Billings parks are immensely popular with residents and their funding has repeatedly been highlighted in surveys and studies as a priority for city taxpayers.

At issue is a bill passed by the Legislature in 2019 that changed the state law allowing cities to create and maintain special financing districts, like Billings' Park District 1. All current districts will expire by 2024.

In their place, cities will have the option of either creating new districts that automatically expire after seven years or going to voters to create districts that would last in perpetuity.

The Billings City Council has used a handful of its summer work sessions to discuss the change in state law, the current funding structure of the city's parks department and how it could potentially be funded in the future.

"(Currently) 29% of our budget goes away if PD1 goes away without a replacement," parks director Mike Whitaker told council members.

The parks department receives one third of its funding from Park District 1, the special maintenance district Billings created a decade ago as a way to increase funding for city parks.

It does so by assessing fees each year on property owners across Billings; those fees are set by the council. For much of the last decade, council had set fees so that PD1 collected $2 million a year.

In 2020, the council voted to raise that amount to $3 million a year, or a third of the parks' nearly $10 million budget — a relatively contentious issue and one of the reasons it showed up at the State Legislature last year.

Council member Tom Rupsis, who chaired the parks board before he was elected to council last year, said as good as it might feel to complain, the Legislature passed the bill and so it's left to the cities to figure out how to move forward.

He and fellow council members Jennifer Owens and Kendra Shaw have been working with community groups to get the word out about the change and solicit feedback that they can take back to the city council on ways to fill the funding gap.

Council member Roy Neese wondered if the city simply had more park space than it could effectively maintain.

"I think we have a lot of parks we don't need," he said, pointing out that 10% of city-owned land in Billings is parkland.

Part of the reason the percentage is relatively high is due to the amount of natural space in Billings like the Rims, which is all classified park space, and the land along the Yellowstone River.

City administrator Chris Kukulski told council members their challenge will be to define what they want city parks to be and to decide how best to fund them moving forward.

"What do you want the park system network in Billings to look like," he asked. "And how do we pay for it."