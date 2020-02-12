Billings YMCA finishes youth center remodel, plans major building renovations

The Billings Family YMCA is moving onto the last phase of the organization’s youth center renovation project, which includes a new playground area, automatic sliding doors and more.
Construction crews began on Feb. 3 renovating restroom areas in the Mary Alice Fortin Youth Center, and will install automatic sliding doors at the YMCA entrance. A playground that adheres to the Americans with Disabilities Act will also be installed. Over $500,000 in grants was donated to the Billings Family YMCA for the last phase.
The changes will complete an almost three-year renovation project that recently expanded the Youth Center’s ChildWatch child care area another 300 square feet, remodeled the Youth Center kitchen, and extended the center’s computer lab.
The donations were made by seven foundations and organizations, like the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust, the Fortin Foundation of Florida, Kampgrounds of America, and the Mary Alice Fortin Foundation.
“We want to be able to serve more kids,” Billings Family YMCA CEO Kim Kaiser said. “The more kids we can serve, the more we can provide our mission in our community.”
The project is slated to be finished by May, hopefully before the YMCA’s summer youth program starts, Kaiser said. The main focus is the new playground, which will be installed in April and will adhere to modern playground standards.
The current play equipment is more than 50 years old, Kaiser said. The new play area will sport detached interactive panels and rubberized surfaces surrounding the equipment, which help it adhere to ADA standards.
Other aspects of the building, like the locker rooms, are now ADA accessible after previous renovations.
“We want to be inclusive,” Kaiser said.
The work in the ChildWatch area added room for more kids and updated flooring, walls and the kitchen space. The YMCA doubled its tech center with computers and a reading area last year as well. In January, there were about 2,581 visits to the ChildWatch area. A total of 358 kids are in the after school program, and about 288 of them use the Y location.
Kaiser noted that while construction is ongoing, the Billings Family YMCA board and a few potential partners will decide on a plan for a major renovation project. Kaiser said that either a new building will be constructed or there will be a significant tear down and renovation of the existing 1956 building on North 32nd Street.
Depending on the project, the YMCA will be campaigning to raise about $8 to $10 million. The decision should be made by April, Kaiser said.
“We’ve been here for over 115 years in downtown Billings and we’re providing incredible services and the mission of the YMCA,” Kaiser said. “We want to be able to spread that and continue to help more people.”