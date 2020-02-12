Billings YMCA finishes youth center remodel, plans major building renovations

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The current play equipment is more than 50 years old, Kaiser said. The new play area will sport detached interactive panels and rubberized surfaces surrounding the equipment, which help it adhere to ADA standards.

Other aspects of the building, like the locker rooms, are now ADA accessible after previous renovations.

“We want to be inclusive,” Kaiser said.

The work in the ChildWatch area added room for more kids and updated flooring, walls and the kitchen space. The YMCA doubled its tech center with computers and a reading area last year as well. In January, there were about 2,581 visits to the ChildWatch area. A total of 358 kids are in the after school program, and about 288 of them use the Y location.

Kaiser noted that while construction is ongoing, the Billings Family YMCA board and a few potential partners will decide on a plan for a major renovation project. Kaiser said that either a new building will be constructed or there will be a significant tear down and renovation of the existing 1956 building on North 32nd Street.

Depending on the project, the YMCA will be campaigning to raise about $8 to $10 million. The decision should be made by April, Kaiser said.

“We’ve been here for over 115 years in downtown Billings and we’re providing incredible services and the mission of the YMCA,” Kaiser said. “We want to be able to spread that and continue to help more people.”

