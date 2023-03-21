The Billings YWCA is proud to announce the recipients of its annual Salute to Student Scholarship competition. The competition was open to women students in Yellowstone and surrounding counties enrolled in a degree program at any accredited 2-year or 4-year college or university.

The recipients are:

Carmella Prete, LP and Teresa Anderson Foundation Scholarship. Carmella was raised in Miles City and was motivated to help women after seeing her sister struggle with teenage pregnancy. Her sister was able to find support through the Outreach Clinic, and this experience inspired Carmella to give back to her community.

Carmella's family had financial difficulties, and she worked hard to pay for her own expenses. She participated in sports and volunteered at the Custer County Food Bank, which gave her a deeper appreciation for community resources.

Carmella is pursuing a nursing career with a focus on women's health and psychiatric care. She is currently enrolled in nursing school at MSU Billings and has maintained a high GPA. However, living expenses have been a challenge, and the YWCA Salute to Students Scholarship will help lighten the load.

Carmella plans to teach classes at the outreach clinic and high school to provide education and eliminate stigma surrounding mental health and single motherhood. She believes that hard work and community involvement are key to success, and she is passionate about helping others in need.

Sophia Bohl, McCann Scholarship in Memory of Julie Armstrong. Sophia is a remarkable young woman who has overcome several challenges in her life as a first-generation immigrant from Kazakhstan. Despite her obstacles, she is determined to make a positive difference in the world.

Sophia is a dedicated learner, taking courses out of curiosity, and not just to fulfill degree requirements. She is committed to becoming a doctor and is currently working as a Surgery Plus Technician at Intermountain Health. She also picks up weekend shifts to gain more knowledge and experience.

Sophia believes in empowering people to become independent and self-sufficient. Sophia is committed to using her own experiences to help others break free from poverty and inequality and achieve their goals. She volunteers at various organizations and believes in the mission of YWCA Billings. Overall, Sophia is an inspiring role model driven by passion, commitment, and a desire to create a positive impact on the world.

Kelley B, Margaret Ping Past Salute Honoree Endowed Scholarship. Kelley's life story is a testament to the human spirit's resilience in the face of adversity. Despite growing up in a volatile and abusive environment, she believed that a woman's only role was to marry and take care of the home. This led her to marry her high school sweetheart, but the relationship was unhealthy from the beginning. It took deconstructing her faith and reevaluating her relationship with her church for Kelley to see the reality of her situation and leave her husband.

With the help of YWCA, Kelley secured housing for herself and her children and enrolled in college to finish her degree. She is only a year away from graduating and pursuing a career in occupational therapy.

Her story demonstrates that it's possible to break the cycle of abuse and poverty, and it's never too late to pursue a better life. Kelley's determination to model a better lifestyle for her children and raise them in a home where they have the freedom to make their own choices shows her strength and spirit.

Christina Jare, Wells Fargo Bank Scholarship. Christina is a single working mother of three who became an EMT in 2011 to serve her hometown of Treasure County, which needed volunteers. Despite a difficult marriage and being the sole provider for her children, Christina pursued her dream of becoming a nurse. She completed the LPN program at city college while working full-time and passed the NCLEX exam. She has been working as an LPN for two years and aims to become an RN to give back to her community.

Christina was accepted into the Miles Community Nursing program in 2022, but financial strain is a challenge. She still participates in community service projects, including volunteering as an EMT and helping at a local soup kitchen and food drive. She believes that anyone can achieve anything they set their minds to and wants to teach her children to be kind and make a difference. Despite facing many struggles in her life, Christina remains determined to improve and grow.

Katie Brandt, Salute to Student Scholarship. Katie is a compassionate individual with a passion for helping others, inspired by the support she received from YWCA Billings while escaping an abusive relationship. Her experience led her to pursue a career in occupational therapy to continue helping those in need.

Currently, she works at the Yellowstone Boys and Girls Ranch, assisting youth in overcoming trauma and developing life skills. She hopes to work with agencies like YWCA and Tumbleweed to provide occupational therapy to individuals who need it the most.

Despite her many commitments, Katie recognizes the importance of giving back to her community and has participated in numerous community service projects. She firmly believes that small steps, like affordable housing and transitional services, can make a significant impact on struggling individuals' lives.

Though facing a significant financial burden to complete her education, Katie remains determined to achieve her goals. She is grateful for the support and hopes to continue supporting YWCA Billings' efforts to empower women and eliminate racism.