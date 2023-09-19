St. Vincent’s Hospital
Girls
Brittney Phelps and Christopher Big Man, Billings
Alyssa and Tanner Johnson, Billings
Adeline Weeks and Matthew Luckey, Broadview
Emily and Ryan Poucher, Billings
Maria Elena Gaucin Velazquez and Ismael Pacheco,R, Shepherd
Makayla and Mykel Harper, Billings
Vanesa and Kyle Graham, Laurel
Isabel and George Gill, Billings
Ashley and Conner Bokma, Billings
Lacey & Travis Holland, Laurel
Rosa & Jayson Peacock, Billings
Kelsi Gowen & Derrick Sterling, Laurel
Skya Riojas-Radecki & Jacob Radecki, Billings
People are also reading…
Boys
Moriah R Beckman and David P Firebaugh, Billings
Shelby and Matthew Moore, Billings
Tyler Rivera, Billings
Brittany Burwell and Logan Dengler, Billings
Kayla & Jacob Cleveland, Billings