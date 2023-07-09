St. Vincent’s Hospital
Girls
Kortney and Cole Cattelan, Billings
Teonna LittleLight and Ivan Rock Sr., Hardin
Anna and Jarret Melia, Billings
Amber ElkShoulder and Wyndell Wolf Black, Lame Deer
Melissa and Tyler Frickel, Billings
Boys
Kelsey Washington and David Turnsplenty III, Pryor
Ivana and Shann Wolfname, Busby
Melanie Stricker and Jose Garcia Madrid, Billings
Kayla and Collins Russell, Lame Deer
Natoya Perez and Paul Ross Jr, Billings
Karilei Garcia and Charles Idhen, Billings
Billings Clinic Family Birth Center
Girls
Morgan and Bryce Ullom, Billings
Ashley and Steven Williams, Laurel
Amanda and Chase Colgrove, Columbus
Andrea Stump and Isiaih Brown, Billings
Ashley and Aaron Kosmann, Billings
Danielle and Corey Allen, Billings
Boys
Alycia and Josh Jonas, Forsyth
Ariel and Dalton Hilliard, Billings
Laura and Austin Van Delinder, Billings
Wendy and Dane Reed, Joliet
Jocelyn and Brigham Jessen, Billings
Steph and Asher Braaten, Billings
Paisley and Trent Rau, Worden