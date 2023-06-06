St. Vincent’s Hospital
Girls
Catherine Wilson and Dillon Ohman, Powell, WY
Taliyah Riojas and Cadon Hill, Laurel
Britney and Mason Cushing, Billings
Andrea Torres and Marcus Williams, Laurel
Glenda and Royce Huntley, Roundup
Gabrielle and Jeffrey Voss, Billings
Shauna Bailey and Jason Palmer, Billings
Kym and Phil Van Pelt, Billings
Mikkayla and Nick Reynolds, Billings
Adrienne Haugen and Caleb Doney, Ashland
Maggie Taylor and Colby Zentner, Bridger
Tiffany and Aaron Schlicting, Billings
Jordan and Stefan Hickethier, Absarokee
Coty and Patrick Witschen, Billings
Tayler & Cody Aguilar, Billings
Kayla & Colton McKinney, Ashland
Sydney Mohr & Quentin McClure, Colstrip
Boys
Savannah Morden and Anthony Chavez, Billings
Shaylene and Chris Hansen, Billings
Shanny Sioux and Matthew Toevs, Ashland
Hannah and Shane Larson, Billings
Nichole Hammerbacker and Wheeler Temple, Laurel
Kathryn and Eric Bahr, Billings
Alyssa Mann and Halo Harris, Billings
Leah Salazar, Billings
Amber and Breeze Uzelac, Billings
Katie and Tyler Zinne, Billings
Katie and Nolan White, Columbus
Elleigha Vincelette and Louis Delgado, Billings
Sheri Murdock and Joseph Becker, Billings
Ashley and Chris Keyser, Billings
Stephanie and Paul McPherson, Billings
Whitney Bittner & Mike Skewis, Billings
Ashley & John Galt, Billings
Billings Clinic Family Birth Center
Girls
Maci and Michael Deavila of Billings
Britnee and Brian Purdum, Reed Point
Laura and Danny Quanbeck, Shepherd
Tenley and Joseph Epperson, Billings
Bobbi and Ryan Garr, Columbus
Jessica and Ryan Close, Billings
Boys
Michelle Wall of Billings
Brittany Blair and Tyler Stark of Miles City
Emily and Trace Brady, Billings
Shante Leyva and Tyson Irvine, Billings
Catherine and Jordan Gragert, Billings
Lorna Long Warrior and Jessie Madill, Sr., Fort Smith