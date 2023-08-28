St. Vincent’s Hospital
Boys
Madeline and Garrett Gray, Billings
Elisa Jefferson, Billings
Heather & DeQuan Bird, Billings
Shanika Powell, Lame Deer
Kassi & Cody Strong, Billings
Jena & Andrew Huck, Billings
