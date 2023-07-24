St. Vincent’s Hospital
Twin Girls
Susanna and Bryce Jorgensen, Savage
Girls Kota Welborn & Eddie Borninkhof, Laurel
Leona Kindness, Billings
Sabrina Yetley, Billings
Jessie and Daryl Medicine Bull, Ashland
Jessica and Gabriel Stewart, Billings
Molly and Josh Masters, Ranchester
Brigette and Mike McNally, Billings
Brittney Murphy, Billings
Kristin and Logan Eaton, Billings
April and Tyler Sauter, Laurel
Caitlyn Patten and Chris McDonald, Billings
Makaila O’Malley and Devonte Mathis, Billings
Joanna and Reese Overstreet, Billings
Annette and Hunter Grover, Baker
Boys
Jessica Carranza & Daniel Becker, Billings
Cara and Mark Bowers, Billings
Maggie and Josh Gordon, Billings
Paige and Trent Stanton, Jordan
Valerie and Phillip Roozen, Billings
Tiffany and Ryan Holte, Laurel
Kaitlyn and Cooper Darlington, Billings
Cailey Redding and Kade Ryan, Billings
Lauren and Andrew Bertolino, Roberts
Evanna Wallace and Darren Charges Strong, Lodge Grass
Breanna and Shawn Nardella, Laurel
Andrea and Peter Big Hair, Billings
Leslie Weasel Bear and Allert Takes Enemy, Crow Agency
Billings Clinic Family
Birth Center Girls
Audrianna and Matthew Dupuis, Billings
Marisela Hugs, Billings
Bethany Freemont and Shylon Three Irons, Hardin
Destry and Ian Frank, Billings
Hiley and Marcus Buechler, Laurel
Ashley and Jerry Schmaing, Billings
Kristin and Rod Cole, Roberts
Nadaleigh-Marie and Colton Hogg, Roundup
Nicole and Jonathan Tokarski, Billings
Chance Robles and Curtis Wheeler-Enick Jr., Billings
Boys
Jaidyn and Robert Simmons, Billings
Krissy Wong and Miles Marvray, Billings
Jordan and Alexander McMeekin, Billings
Katie and Michael Grover Jr., Sheridan, MT
Tiffany Glenn and Jory McKee, Billings
Harmonie Porter and Jacob Burnett, Billings
Sarah and Derrick Burdick, Roundup
Tre Backer and Keith Elk Shoulder II, Lame Deer
Angelica and Nate Little Owl, Billings
Micah Morrison and Clement Other Medicine, Hardin
Melaina Asencio and Jerimi Rutherford, Crow Agency
Billings Gazette