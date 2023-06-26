St. Vincent’s Hospital
Girls
Haley and Seth Mulholland, Billings
Leanna and Matthew Paulson, Billings
Berea Bigby and Daniel Boos, Billings
Emily Miller and Kasch Bourbeau, Billings
Mecedes and Damian Strever, Billings
Veranda Jefferson and Tylen Begay, Crow Agency
Kaitlynne Booth and Cole Barmore, Billings
Katie and Joseph Mueller, Billings
Boys
Loribeth Evertz and Brett Doberdruk, Bridger
Joanna Laroque and Joshua Briggs, Billings
Brianna Carr and John James, Sidney
Meranda Pfau and Vincent Goes Ahead, Billings
Billings Clinic Family Birth Center
Girls
Rhiannon Bailey and Dallas Picard, Billings
Erin Wiggins and Travis Zeier, Park City
Boys
Nicole Waddell and Julio Lopez, Billings
Tiffany Richmond and Josh York, Billings
Christina Beardontwalk and Paul Amyotte, Billings
Leonie Gelfarth and Jake Diemert, Billings
Allyssa Roan and Jared Speakerworth, Billings
Mikaela Birtell and Hason Edwards, Billings