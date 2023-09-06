St. Vincent’s Hospital
BOY/GIRL TWIN
Tabatha Schneider and Cole Link, Hardin
Girls
Jessica and Cody Goosmann, Billings
Ty Edson and Brock Davis, Billings
Alexus and Grant Heiken, Billings
Chelsea and Sean Donnelly, Sheridan
Tracy and Barry Smith, Billings
Terra and Andrew Eaton, Billings
Raina and Tyler Noyes, Sand Springs
Mayzie and Lane Cremer, Big Timber
Ahlexxa Purvis and Michael Erdmann, Ballantine
Hannah and Daniel Rome, Shepherd
Naomi Bad Bear and Clayton Carter, Billings
Christian Few Tails, Billings
Shanna Hamilton, Billings
Rustaeyah Limberhand and Monty Reed Jr., Billings
Frankki and Jarom Talks Different, Billings
Boys
Kaitlyn and Luke Harmon, Billings
Kayla Paxten and Casey Hindman, Billings
Casey and Adam McCray, Billings
Karley and Kent Novak, Nashua
Nicole and Casey Miller, Miles City
Abby and Craig Dalton, Billings
Kelsey Nicholson and Kenneth Stanneart, Billings
Taylor and Austin Standley, Big Timber
Lizzy and Wade Wardell, Billings
Billings Clinic Family Birth Center
Girls
Jolene Karls Wood and Jonathan Wood, Billings
Megan Ridgebear and Darren Limberhand, Lame Deer
Marina and Brandon Snedigar, Billings
Paige Mertens and Tyler Planichek, Laurel
Matisen and Cody Stone, Billings
Angela and Jeremiah Newell, Red Lodge
Heidi and Nathan Matelich, Laurel
Brianna Allen and Damian Russell, Billings
Boys
Deahna Gonzales and Markus Woolums, Billings
Kellie and Matthew Asay, Hysham
Jennifer and Tyler Armstrong, Billings
Jennifer Ryan and Dolan Limberhand, Billings
Cindy Stoner and Chris Lahey, Billings
April and Bradley Genovese, Billings
Megan and Eric Poser, Billings
Teale and Marcus Weatherhead