Births at Billings hospitals

St. Vincent's Hospital
Girls
Marnie Cinclair and Justin McNeal, Billings
Kaylie Close and Kolbey Andersen, Billings
Heidi and JD Lanz, Billings
Melanie and Cory Phipps, Jordan
Mary and Steven Sherman, Billings
Katie and Jacob Miller, Laurel
Boys
Lexee and Joe Stahl, Shepherd
Danielle Dulaney and Scott Kelleher, Billings
Tasheena Limpy and Chontay HiWalker, Busby
Clarissa Woods and Bryson Behl, Lewistown
Stephanie Robinson and Nickolas Ordile, Billings
Evelyn Woodenthigh, Lame Deer
Sabrina Yetley and Marcus Castro, Billings
Desirae Stokes and Richard Vallejos, Billings
Shanaya and Lonnie Miller, Ashland
Sara and Patrick Stefano, Billings
Billings Clinic Family Birth Center
Girls
Christie and Ivan Stahl, Roundup
Erika and Logan Hoyt, Billings
Talia Youngbear and Darren Yellowhair Jr., Lame Deer
Boys
Samantha Dust and Daniel Fitzpatrick, Lodge Grass
Heather and Erik Gentry, Billings
Dawna and Justin Rider, Billings