Black bear spotted at ZooMontana, killed by FWP

A black bear was killed by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks after it was seen lumbering near ZooMontana shortly before the zoo’s usual opening time Friday. The zoo was closed until noon to deal with the situation.

The bear was first spotted near the zoo’s northern entrance, close to the parking lot, said ZooMontana director Jeff Ewelt. It was poking around the playground and was able to climb into the zoo by the time FWP dispatch found it.

It had been seen around the park for the past few days, Ewelt said. Neighbors of the zoo had been reporting the bear since Monday, and beehives nearby had been knocked over.

It’s unusual for bears to wander around that area, especially during the hot summer months, Ewelt said. It is unknown why the bear was there. The bear was just under three-years-old, and it was flexible and capable of climbing fences, Ewelt said.

Bob Gibson of FWP said the bear had become too used to humans. When bears acclimate to humans and lose their fear, they become extremely dangerous, Gibson said.

"That was a troubled bear, and it probably wasn't going to behave well," Gibson said. The dispatch team sent to ZooMontana didn't think the bear could be taught to fear humans again, he added.

Greg Lemon, Montana FWP’s Communication and Education Administrator, explained that black bear sightings aren’t uncommon. With so much of Montana communities butting against nature, it’s expected for animals to occasionally stumble into towns.

In many black bear sightings, FWP teams will try to figure out what the bear is doing and the condition of the bear. If they think the bear isn’t a danger and isn’t making a habit of wandering near humans, they’ll try to scare it off using loud noises. The goal is for the bear to associate humans with fear, Lemon said. That way, they’ll avoid humans.

In other cases, the bear might be captured and released deeper in the wild.

But for bears that are acclimated to humans, FWP often resorts to euthanasia.

The sighting comes a few weeks after Montana FWP predicted wildlife encounters would become more common. A social media post warned Montanans that recent floods will drive wildlife away from their typical homes, causing them to wander into human-typical territory.

Montana FWP advised homeowners to store garbage in certified bear-resistant bins or secured, hard-sided buildings. If bears learn they can get an easy meal from the trash, they’ll learn to come to town more often.

“Bears are smart and they learn quickly that city garbage is an abundant and reliable food source,” the social media post said. “Which is dangerous for them and us.”

