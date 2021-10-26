Black Dog Coffee owners to take over Harper and Madison

“I wanted to make sure the neighborhood was taken care of,” said Swords. “When I opened it, I had a goal in mind and worked on that goal for 11 years, and it was to create a place for community.”

Swords will retain ownership of the building at 3115 10th Ave. N., and said she wanted to be hands-on in the selling process of the business. “I didn’t have a total choice in that, but I did get to choose with community intention in mind. It feels like perfect fit.”

Swords, who now frequents the Black Dog Coffee House on Poly Drive, often runs into her former regulars who moved up the street once Harper and Madison closed.

“When Joanie comes into Poly, it’s like a celebrity citing,” said Mariah, indicating that they will keep the vibe of Harper and Madison intact while bringing in their own flair for coffee. “We are comfortable with coffee and are trying to absorb every bit of Joanie before she leaves."

They’ve been working closely together on recipes, and Swords will retain ownership until the end of the year, wholesaling pastries to a small group of clients, including Black Dog, and teaching the new owners the ropes. Molly Fedje, who has been lead baker at Harper and Madison for three years, will stay on as well.