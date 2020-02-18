Black History Month events planned at library

Black History Month events planned at library

{{featured_button_text}}

In conjunction with the Black Heritage Foundation of Yellowstone County, the Billings Public library will sponsor a series of programs on African American history and culture.

According to the library's website, the schedule of events includes:

  • Poetry Night: 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20. In celebration of all forms of poetry, attendees are encouraged to bring a poem to share during the open mic night.
  • “Good Hair” film screening: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22.
  • Program, “Barack Obama” 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27.
  • “Fences” film screening: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29.

The events are free and open to the public.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News