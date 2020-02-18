Black History Month events planned at library

In conjunction with the Black Heritage Foundation of Yellowstone County, the Billings Public library will sponsor a series of programs on African American history and culture.
You have free articles remaining.
According to the library's website, the schedule of events includes:
- Poetry Night: 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20. In celebration of all forms of poetry, attendees are encouraged to bring a poem to share during the open mic night.
- “Good Hair” film screening: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22.
- Program, “Barack Obama” 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27.
- “Fences” film screening: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29.
The events are free and open to the public.