Black Lives Matter rally held in downtown Billings attracts crowd

Throughout the day Bergen said the response from Billings has been overwhelmingly supportive. Motorists along North 27th Street honked horns, cheered and waved to protesters.

Many protesters on Saturday wore T-shirts with slogans like “Black Lives Matter” or “I Can’t Breathe”. Others held handmade signs and chanted things like "Say His Name. George Floyd".

Justus Cothorn, 18, said he was out protesting on Saturday because he doesn’t want future generations of black kids growing up feeling different or less than.

“I don’t want to have to teach my kids the same thing my dad taught me about being a black man in America,” Cothorn said. Cothorn is a student at Billings Senior High.

From an early age Cothorn said he remembers his dad coaching him on how to behave if a police officer confronts him or pulls him over.

Jaquwan “Q” Brackenridge, 41, said he’s had those same conversations with his two young sons, Cameron, 16, and Junior, 18.