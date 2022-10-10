Blighted apartments in downtown Billings get new owners, TIF money for improvements

Downtown Billings will have 13 more apartments for rent come this spring.

Billings City Council approved $110,200 in tax increment finance assistance for the rundown and blighted complex of housing at the southwest corner of 2nd Avenue North and North 22nd Street.

The collection of buildings was recently purchased by a married couple looking to renovate the property, making it habitable, affordable and safe. The $1.1 million project will create 13 units that will rent for $650 to $950 a month.

Currently only half the units are habitable and the property has had a history of code enforcement complaints and repeated calls for service from police, EMT and the fire department.

Council members praised the new owners for taking on the project, and council member Kendra Shaw specifically thanked the downtown TIF board for bringing another housing project before the council.

Council member Roy Neese expressed concern that the city was stepping in with funding to fix problems created by a deliquent landlord and wondered if there shouldn't be more investment from the new owners.

The TIF help comes through downtown Billings' tax increment financing district, a special zone where some commercial property taxes are diverted into public/private urban renewal projects within the boundaries of the district.

The renovated complex of apartments and duplexes is the fourth housing project that's received TIF funding from the council year, expanding apartment space in downtown Billings by another 13 units.

In September, City Council approved $745,000 in tax increment finance assistance for the old three-story Billings Hardware building at the corner of Montana Avenue and North Broadway. The $7.4 million project will redevelop the building into a 24-unit apartment complex atop ground floor retail shops.

In July, council approved $250,000 in TIF help for the Lincoln Apartments, a new development in the old Women's and Family Shelter on 1st Avenue North in downtown Billings, which will also include ground floor retail space.

The three story building was purchased last year by the Widmyer Corp., a real estate company out of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. The company has since converted some of the space into apartments and hopes to finish the project in the next year.

In February, council approved $1.7 million for a new 36-unit apartment complex to be built on the site of the old Whalen Tire warehouse on First Avenue North in downtown Billings. The $11.4 million project, known as Old Town Flats, will be built on the old warehouse site with the possibility of a second identical building going up if demand is strong.