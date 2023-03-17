A public comment period has started on a proposed amendment to the Billings Field Office Resource Management Plan to address genetic diversity in the Pryor Mountain wild horse herd. Comments must be received by April 14.

Genetic diversity is important for protecting wild horse health and reduce inbreeding. The plan amendment environmental analysis analyzes four alternatives for managing the Pryor Mountain Wild Horse Range and the wild horse population. Key issues include proposed methods and criteria for future horse gathers (such as genetics/lineage), range management, population size and use of fertility controls.

More information, relevant documents, instructions, and a venue for submitting comments are available on the BLM e-Planning project website at eplanning.blm.gov. Search using the NEPA number: DOI-BLM-MT-C010-2020-0004-EA.

The Pryor Mountain Wild Horse Range comprises about 40,000 acres in the southeastern portion of Carbon County and northern Big Horn County in Wyoming, covering lands managed by the U.S. Forest Service, the BLM and the National Park Service. There are currently about 200 horses in the Herd Management Area.

This is part of an ongoing process initiated in April 2020. The existing plan directs the BLM to manage for all genetic representations in the herd. The proposed amendment would update the plan to address the risks associated with inbreeding, including the use genetic information to determine management actions.

Persons providing comments are advised that before including their address, phone number, e-mail address, or other personal identifying information, that their entire comment — including personal identifying information — may be made publicly available at any time. While those commenting can ask in their comments to withhold identifying information from public review, the BLM cannot guarantee that they will be able to do so.