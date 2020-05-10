Blood and gold both have a place in history of Zortman and Landusky

These days the towns of Zortman and Landusky, nestled in the Little Rockies of Montana, have a reputation for recreation and small town friendliness. They are places that take visitors out of the bustle of the 21st century and into a world where things move at a slower pace and neighbors stop to chat.
But that peace hasn’t always held sway in these small towns. There is both gold and blood in the history of Zortman and Landusky.
The founding of Zortman and Landusky goes back to the late 1800s, when a heavy vein of gold was discovered by Pike Landusky and Bob Ormond. Zortman would take its name from Oliver “Pete” Zortman, a man who operated a mill in the nearby Alder Gulch.
Landusky was named after Pike Landusky, a man whose life met a violent end at the hands of an outlaw who would go on to run with Butch Cassidy’s gang.
In one version of events, Harvey Logan, also known as Kid Curry, shot and killed Landusky after beating him senseless in a saloon as retribution for embarrassment he suffered at Landusky’s hands.
In a 1994 article the Western Outlaw-Lawman History Association described how Curry had come for blood after Landusky had him arrested on assault charges. Curry, the journal claims, had been courting Landusky’s daughter without her father’s approval.
Despite being badly beaten, the journal reports Landusky fired first, but either missed or misfired. Someone handed the unarmed Curry his gun and he shot back, killing Landusky in what eleven people at a later inquest verified was an act of self-defense.
An edition of the Billings Gazette newspaper from 1895 tells another version of events.
“They had been neighbors for nine years, but were enemies for some two years past,” The newspaper reported in an article with the headline “Another Montanan Killed.”
“Because of these bitter feelings each carried a gun and a shooting scrape was expected by those who knew them,” The Gazette reported.
Blood was finally spilled on a Thursday afternoon at the town of Landusky, then described as a mining camp.
Before the fatal shot was fired, Landusky drew his gun first and with vicious intent. It seemed as if Kid Curry’s life had ended.
“He shoved his revolver close to Curry’s face and snapped,” The Gazette wrote of Landusky. “But the cartridge failed, Curry fired a second later and Landusky fell, dying in 12 minutes.”
This story of life and death and revenge between two embittered neighbors in a remote stretch of America concludes just two sentences later.
“Landusky was about 50 years of age and leaves a family,” The Gazette reported. “Reports from the scene are very meager.”
An unpleasant death also befell the namesake of Zortman.
Zortman died of colon cancer in 1933. Destitute by the time he passed in a hospital in Big Timber, a small town in Sweet Grass County near the Crazy Mountains, he was buried in an unmarked grave--until he was exhumed in 2005.
Zortman motel owner and history enthusiast Candy Kalal, her husband John, veterinarians from Big Timber and Malta and an undertaker from the town of Chinook were among the people who came together to find Zortman’s grave and, with permission from his surviving family, dug it up, so that his bones could be moved back to Zortman.
Zortman’s old cemetery, with graves from the 19th century, is among the other interesting places to visit for the historically curious, Kalal said.
The area’s fascinating past lingers, and locals embrace it. A white church upon a hillside is one of the first things visitors to Zortman will come across. It’s estimated to have been built in 1910. A guestbook at the church has been signed by travelers far and wide.
On the opposite end of the spectrum between faith and sin, part of the old Zortman jail still stands in town. The wooden cell block that still stands is a popular attraction for people who like to have their picture taken with the small structure that was built sometime toward the end of the 19th century.
“As history goes, people have passed down that the last person supposedly in it was a judge that drank too much and was kind of ornery with the town” said resident Candy Kalal. “I’m not sure what he got in jail for but supposedly he was the last official resident.”
That was decades ago, maybe more than a century. But Kalal remembers that story and many others. Kalal, who operates the Zortman Motel and Garage with her husband, said she loves the stories visitors and locals tell and the pieces of the past that connect the town to its roots.
Part of her business is decorated with old photos and artifacts, some of them the remains of a museum that used to be in the mining town.
A wildfire damaged mining operations in 1936. Mines in the area are estimated to have produced $125 million in gold by 1949 when they were shut down. Mining was active again in the area from 1979 to 1998.
Located among the Little Rockies in the Missouri River Breaks Country, the area around Zortman and Landusky is popular for ATV motorists. Reservoirs fit for fishing are also nearby, along with a hot springs and the Missouri River, where people can fish for paddlefish, strange creatures with a paddle-like protrusion from their faces. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service estimates they have lived in North America for 65 million years.
Threaded throughout the story of these towns and the land around them is the gold that has sent them through boom and bust.
There are opportunities to pan the water for gold, including for customers at the motel. Kalal said they are willing to take interested customers out to a claim where they can still find pieces of gold. On Memorial Day the town of Zortman has The Big Dig, an event sponsored by the Yellowstone Gold Club with a pot luck, an auction and gold panning.
One of the liveliest times to be in town is the Fourth of July, when a parade open to all takes off during the day. Later a community meal takes place before fireworks begin, lasting anywhere from two to five hours, Kalal said.
“People say they love us because they said it’s like if they grew up in the 50s and 60s,” she said. “They said it reminds them of where they grew up, because everybody has time to talk, the pace is slower.”
For some people one visit isn’t enough, according to Kalal.
“It’s the weirdest thing. By the time they leave, they’re planning their next trip.”
