Blood and gold both have a place in history of Zortman and Landusky

“As history goes, people have passed down that the last person supposedly in it was a judge that drank too much and was kind of ornery with the town” said resident Candy Kalal. “I’m not sure what he got in jail for but supposedly he was the last official resident.”

That was decades ago, maybe more than a century. But Kalal remembers that story and many others. Kalal, who operates the Zortman Motel and Garage with her husband, said she loves the stories visitors and locals tell and the pieces of the past that connect the town to its roots.

Part of her business is decorated with old photos and artifacts, some of them the remains of a museum that used to be in the mining town.

A wildfire damaged mining operations in 1936. Mines in the area are estimated to have produced $125 million in gold by 1949 when they were shut down. Mining was active again in the area from 1979 to 1998.

Located among the Little Rockies in the Missouri River Breaks Country, the area around Zortman and Landusky is popular for ATV motorists. Reservoirs fit for fishing are also nearby, along with a hot springs and the Missouri River, where people can fish for paddlefish, strange creatures with a paddle-like protrusion from their faces. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service estimates they have lived in North America for 65 million years.