Blue Angels flight squad set dates for Billings performance

The Blue Angels are coming to Billings.

The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron released its air show schedule for 2023 and it includes two days in Billings, Aug. 12-13.

The team performed in Billings during the Big Sky International Air Show in July, 2000. Since 1946, the Blue Angels have performed for more than 500 million fans, according to the Navy.

Demonstration sites are selected two years prior to the show season in accordance with Department of Defense safety and community outreach objectives.

“Performances greatly assist in recruiting and retention goals for the military services, enhance esprit de corps among uniformed men and women, and demonstrate the professional skills and capabilities of the naval services to the American public and U.S. allies,” the Navy said in a statement.

The mission of the Blue Angels is to showcase the teamwork and professionalism of the United States Navy and Marine Corps “by inspiring a culture of excellence and service to country through flight demonstrations and community outreach.”

