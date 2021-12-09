Blue Angels flight squad sets dates for Billings performance

The Blue Angels are returning to Billings.
The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron released its air show schedule for 2023 and it includes two days in Billings, Aug. 12-13. The team last performed in Billings during the Big Sky International Air Show in July, 2000.
"Things have changed up here radically since then," said Kevin Ploehn, the city's director of aviation and transportation and the Billings airport manager.
And the airport likely will need every day of the 18 months until the airshow to prepare. The airport launched a four-year, $60 million remodeling project in the fall of 2019. The goal of the remodel is to expand the number of flights and airlines the airport can accommodate, and to give the airport a modern look and feel.
With a projected end date of 2023, the bulk of the construction and renovations should be wrapped up, But leading up the Blue Angels' performance, crews will be juggling the remodel project with their preparations for the airshow.
One of the big issues the airport will need to address is parking. The last time the Blue Angels were in town much of the property west of the airport was vacant field and officials used it to accommodate a chunk of the parking.
Now, with the terminal expansion and the construction of hangars, much of that space is either gone or no longer accessible. Billings Flying Service, which owns the land west of the airport has offered to help with parking, Ploehn said.
He acknowledged it's a little further from the airport than the parking setup 20 years ago. But he's got a plan for that. The city just replaced 18 of its MET Transit buses and Ploehn believes they can use the old buses to shuttle folks from the parking area to the airshow.
The more difficult task will be outfitting the runway that will be used by the Blue Angels.
The Blue Angel aircraft is a naval F Super Hornet, which is designed to land on aircraft carriers using arresting gear to quickly decelerate the plane. The main component of the arresting gear is a stout cable that spans the runway.
"We're required to put one of those in and it's a real process," Ploehn said.
Still, it's exciting to have the flying team come to town, especially after a two-decade absence.
"It's a great thing for the area and community," he said.
Since 1946, the Blue Angels have performed for more than 500 million fans, according to the Navy.
Demonstration sites are selected two years prior to the show season in accordance with Department of Defense safety and community outreach objectives.
“Performances greatly assist in recruiting and retention goals for the military services, enhance esprit de corps among uniformed men and women, and demonstrate the professional skills and capabilities of the naval services to the American public and U.S. allies,” the Navy said in a statement.
The mission of the Blue Angels is to showcase the teamwork and professionalism of the United States Navy and Marine Corps “by inspiring a culture of excellence and service to country through flight demonstrations and community outreach.”