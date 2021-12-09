Blue Angels flight squad sets dates for Billings performance

Now, with the terminal expansion and the construction of hangars, much of that space is either gone or no longer accessible. Billings Flying Service, which owns the land west of the airport has offered to help with parking, Ploehn said.

He acknowledged it's a little further from the airport than the parking setup 20 years ago. But he's got a plan for that. The city just replaced 18 of its MET Transit buses and Ploehn believes they can use the old buses to shuttle folks from the parking area to the airshow.

The more difficult task will be outfitting the runway that will be used by the Blue Angels.

The Blue Angel aircraft is a naval F Super Hornet, which is designed to land on aircraft carriers using arresting gear to quickly decelerate the plane. The main component of the arresting gear is a stout cable that spans the runway.

"We're required to put one of those in and it's a real process," Ploehn said.

Still, it's exciting to have the flying team come to town, especially after a two-decade absence.

"It's a great thing for the area and community," he said.