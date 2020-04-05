Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Montana donates $1M to state's COVID-19 response

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Insurance company Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Montana has created a fund of $1 million to support community action and health care access across the state in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The COVID-19 Community Collaborative Grant Fund will give aid to community groups and organizations that provide social services, access to care, food security, and child and senior care. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Montana will announce at a later date the organizations to receive funding.

“We are all in this together and we are proud to stand with Montanans in this fight against COVID-19,” Collette Hanson, president of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Montana, said in a statement. “Now more than ever, we need to support our friends, neighbors and communities. We are confident this money can help providers continue their heroic work and ensure that a community safety net remains in place for those in need.”

As the severity of the pandemic has grown, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Montana has eliminated co-pays, deductibles and other cost-sharing provisions related to testing for COVID-19 and any related treatment for its members. It also lifted restrictions on early refills for prescription drugs.