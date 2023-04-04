The Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools, in partnership with BNSF Railway, announced the winners of the BNSF Railway Excellence in Education Awards for 2023.

This year’s recipients are Abbey Kochel of Castle Rock Middle School and Angie Langeliers of Will James Middle School. The Excellence in Education program seeks to recognize teachers who strive to make a positive impact on the education of Billings Public Schools students.

Educators are nominated by students for this award, and 205 teachers were nominated this year. Of those, 25 chose to apply for the cash award. As Excellence in Education Award winners, Kochel and Langeliers will each receive a $2,500 award to use toward continuing education or classroom projects. This is the sixth year BNSF Railway has recognized SD2 teachers with this award.

“BNSF is proud to recognize the outstanding dedication and achievement of these two educators,” said Matt Jones, spokesperson for BNSF Railway. “Ms. Kochel and Mrs. Langeliers are clearly dedicated to creating engaging and innovative classrooms. Congratulations to both of them.”

Kochel, a geography teacher at Castle Rock, strives to be a high-caliber educator by being a strong role model to her students and creating connections. In Kochel’s classroom, students are encouraged to be active participants with the hope that active learners will become active citizens in their communities.

Kochel plans to use the BNSF Excellence Award to purchase a 3-D printer for her 7th grade geography classroom. With the printer, students will 3-D print the topography of continents, the landscape of a major city, or even a famous man-made landmark. Printed maps of the state of Montana will enrich Montana history studies like learning about the terrain the Plains Indians traveled while following the buffalo herds.

The printer provides a hands-on learning tool that engages multiple learning types and will be used by hundreds of students for years to come. With Kochel’s help, students in her classroom will gain unique perspectives into landscapes and history using a 21st century learning tool.

Langeliers has spent 20 years in music education working with children preschool-aged through high school. She is driven by her belief that music should be available to all students “in a way that fosters community, kindness, and allows them to see success as they develop in the fundamentals of music.”

With the BNSF Award funding, Langeliers will provide her students an opportunity to develop their music reading skills through the use of electronic pianos. The pianos reinforce student’s ability to read music, rather than simply listening to the music to mimic a song.

With a classroom set of electronic pianos, or the Piano Lab, students will be able to compose music, to progress independently as they gain skills, and to have an active role in becoming self-sufficient musicians. Research shows that developing piano skills helps students understand patterns and rhythm at deeper levels, benefiting them in many aspects of learning including math, reading, and science. The Will James Piano Lab will benefit 200 students each year, developing skills for a lifetime of learning.