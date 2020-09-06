Bobcat fire south of Roundup grows to 26K acres; crews make gains on other blazes

Estimated to be about 81 square miles in size, the Sarpy fire is burning in short grass and ponderosa pines. About 165 personnel have been assigned to the fire.

Going forward, personnel will be working to contain the northeast corner of the fire with both heavy equipment lines and water support. The fire has at times led to single tree torching, backing and creeping of flames.

The incident commander for the fire is Colton Herrera, along with Drew Brown, Mario Pretty Boy and Adam Wolf.

Zook fire: The Zook fire in Custer County was nearing complete containment Sunday morning, according to Disaster and Emergency Services Coordinator Bud Peterson.

Peterson said it might have been at around 80% containment Sunday morning. The size is estimated to be about 7.3 square miles.

He said early Sunday evening that Custer County Fire was discussing possibly turning the fire back over to the landowner.

Peterson said that wind forecasts over the weekend turned out to be more mild than expected, which helped with the effort.