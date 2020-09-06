Bobcat fire south of Roundup grows to 26K acres; crews make gains on other blazes

Highway 87 South between Billings and Roundup was reopened to traffic at 9 a.m. Sunday, after an overnight closure spurred by the Bobcat fire burning west towards the roadway Saturday.
The Bobcat fire in Musselshell County was mapped Saturday evening using an infrared flight and estimated to be 41 square miles in size. Early Sunday evening, the fire was estimated to be at zero percent containment.
Burning about 7 miles southeast of Roundup, the fire is fueled by short grass and timber.
Musselshell County Disaster and Emergency Services urged people to drive at reduced speeds on Highway 87 South, use headlights and not stop because despite the road reopening, the area remained dangerous.
According to Musselshell County DES, evacuation notices were lifted for the west side of Highway 87 Sunday morning for the following areas: Juniper Road, East Side Drive, Hopkins Road, Ambush Road, Treetop Road, Canyon Road, Mountain View Road, Pinetop Road, Jenkins Road, Gallagher Road, Aspen Drive, Three Forks Way, Hampton Road, Shortcut Road, McCord Road, Dillman Road, Kuhns Road, Matthew Road, Kitty Hawk Lane and Cody Road.
Rain is expected to fall over the fire area throughout the day Monday, with as much as half an inch possible.
The cooler temperatures and precipitation come after the fire had an active weekend. Saturday the fire spread east towards Charter Road and was spotting across Fattig Creek Road towards Highway 87.
Overnight the fire expanded east of Charter Road and south towards Dunn Mountain. The fire also spread toward Highway 87 between Beard Road and Rehder Road Saturday.
Firefighters worked overnight to keep the fire east of the highway, according to an incident update published midday Sunday.
Saturday some residents were able to briefly return home to gather supplies and check livestock and property.
Heading into Sunday, firefighting personnel were following a strategy to aggressively suppress the fire with a focus on residences and structures. Both direct and indirect tactics are part of that strategy, and 213 personnel have been assigned to the fire. Cooler temperatures and rain late Sunday into Monday could allow for direct attacks on the fire.
Incident commander for the fire is Rock Connell, who leads the Type 2 Northern Rockies Incident Management Team.
Huff fire: The Huff fire burning near the Garfield County town of Jordan was estimated early Sunday evening to be 65% contained.
The fire's overall size, about 73 square miles, remained unchanged from Saturday evening to Sunday evening.
Anne Miller, the disaster and emergency services coordinator for Garfield County reported that the estimated date for full containment of the fire is Tuesday.
A "significant rain event" and high humidity are both expected to increase containment through Labor Day.
Sunday morning the fire was handed from federal agencies back to local agencies. Much of Sunday's work involved mop-up work, including cooling smoldering trees and stumps in the internal burn area, according to Miller.
The Huff fire began burning Sept. 1 at approximately 1 p.m. and was initially reported to have grown from a burning project started on local agricultural property. The fire has burned primarily in tall grass and brush.
Saturday the total number of personnel assigned to the fire was 62.
Lone Star fire: Burning in Yellowstone National Park about three miles south of the Old Faithful developed area, the Lone Star fire was an estimated 2.3 square miles in size Sunday morning.
The fire is burning in mature, unburned forest made up of spruce, fir and lodgepole pine.
The fire has led to crowning and group torching of fuels. About 48 firefighting personnel are assigned to the fire. Structure protection for the Old Faithful area remains ongoing and the fire's spread has slowed because of recent moisture.
The fire was caused by lightning and began burning Aug. 22 at about 4 p.m.
The incident commander on the fire is Ron Steffens of Wyoming Team 2.
Rice and Snider fires: Two fires burning 6 miles and 20 miles north of the town of Ashland could be contained by Tuesday, according to the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation.
The fire began Sept. 2 at about 1 p.m.
Sunday morning the Rice, which is the smaller of the two fires, was estimated to be 50% contained. The Snider fire was estimated to be 60% contained.
Firefighters on Sunday continued to suppress the fire and improve containment lines.
Cottonwood trees along the Tongue River have complicated the firefighting effort. Cottonwood trees burn from the inside and show no signs until branches break off, fall or ignite, according to an InciWeb update from the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation.
About 290 personnel have been assigned to the two fires. Resources deployed to the fire include helicopters, smoke jumpers, hand crews, fire engines, heavy equipment and water tenders.
An infrared heat source flight was recently used to identify hot spots within the fire's perimeter and help produce maps used to focus firefighting efforts Sunday.
Combined, the fires are about 73 square miles in size, with the Rice fire measured at about 24 square miles and the Snider fire measuring at 49 square miles.
The Snider fire on Sunday continued to push against containment lines with active burning and torching amid its interior, according to a Sunday evening update on InciWeb.
Passage of a cold front through the area is expected to help the Rice fire test containment lines.
The fires are burning in pine, juniper, grass, standing dead snags and dead and down fuels.
The incident commander on the fire is David Hamilton.
Sarpy fire: A fire that began burning Wednesday about 20 miles east of Hardin was estimated to have its perimeter 50% contained Sunday evening.
Still, weather remained a concern Sunday and heading into Sunday evening. Fire danger Saturday evening registered extreme at remote weather stations on the Crow and Northern Cheyenne Reservations, and firefighters anticipated possible wind gusts of up to 30 mph Sunday afternoon.
Wind helped drive the fire to 75 square miles and move 15 miles in five hours after it first ignited last week.
The cause of the Sarpy fire is unknown. Crow Agency's Bureau of Indian Affairs firefighters are leading the effort against the fire.
The fire is burning south of Sarpy Road and north of U.S. Highway 212 on both the Crow and Northern Cheyenne Reservations in eastern Big Horn County.
Estimated to be about 81 square miles in size, the Sarpy fire is burning in short grass and ponderosa pines. About 165 personnel have been assigned to the fire.
Going forward, personnel will be working to contain the northeast corner of the fire with both heavy equipment lines and water support. The fire has at times led to single tree torching, backing and creeping of flames.
The incident commander for the fire is Colton Herrera, along with Drew Brown, Mario Pretty Boy and Adam Wolf.
Zook fire: The Zook fire in Custer County was nearing complete containment Sunday morning, according to Disaster and Emergency Services Coordinator Bud Peterson.
Peterson said it might have been at around 80% containment Sunday morning. The size is estimated to be about 7.3 square miles.
He said early Sunday evening that Custer County Fire was discussing possibly turning the fire back over to the landowner.
Peterson said that wind forecasts over the weekend turned out to be more mild than expected, which helped with the effort.
"We pretty much had a good line around it but we kept having little slop-overs and stuff. During the night it would creep out of there in one spot or another. We just kept making the box a little bit bigger," Peterson said.
He said the fire was lightning-caused. The source appears to be a tree that had been struck by lightning two days before the fire ignited.
Peterson called it a "two-day holdover."
"That means there's enough moisture and stuff and humidity in the air that it hit the tree, went down and smoldered at the base of the tree and then when the wind come up the other day, that's when everybody was chasing fire," he said.
The fire is located west of Highway 59 South between Basin Creek Road and S Y School Road, Peterson said. It's located roughly 30 miles south of Miles City.
